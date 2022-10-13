ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

What Robbie Anderson Said That Led To Panthers-Rams Ejection

Robbie Anderson was a relative afterthought in the Panthers’ decision-making Sunday afternoon, and that didn’t sit well with the veteran wide receiver. Anderson was told to hit the showers early in Carolina’s eventual 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The seventh-year pro could be seen trading verbal barbs with Panthers wide receivers coach Joe Dailey in the first half of the Week 6 game, and the two barked at each other some more in the third quarter. Interim head coach Steve Wilks eventually had enough, ordering Anderson to leave Carolina’s sideline before the start of the fourth frame.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker

'Black Sheep' Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch Seahawks Remark

Russell Wilson is facing national criticism as the former Seattle Seahawks QB has hit a rough patch with his new Denver Broncos team. But the nine-time Pro Bowler - traded away by Seattle in exchange for multiple first and second-round draft picks, plus a trio of key players, with Wilson getting a new contract worth $245 million over five years - has the support of sorts from old teammate Marshawn Lynch.
DENVER, CO
NESN

NFL Rumors: Panthers Rejected Two Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers

The Panthers reportedly have opened the phone lines for one of the franchise’s best players. Carolina kicked off Week 6 by firing head coach Matt Rhule. Many thought the removal of Rhule would signal a firesale in Charlotte, and while that doesn’t appear to be the case, the Panthers reportedly are listening to offers for a top-tier trade asset: star running back Christian McCaffrey.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NESN

Bucs’ Todd Bowles Calls Out Super Bowl Players ‘Living In Fantasy Land’

Super Bowl LV was two seasons ago, but it sounds like some Buccaneers players remaining from that team are still riding high off a championship victory. Despite the combination of Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett under center, Tampa Bay struggled and lost, 20-18, to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The “pep talk” Tom Brady gave to the Bucs offensive line had a small effect, but Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush made a key play to stop a two-point conversion to tie the game with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers hung on to the ball to finish the game and secure the win.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

What Laughing Bill Belichick Said About Viral Brenden Schooler Moment

Sunday probably marked the last time Brenden Schooler ever tries to present a football to Bill Belichick. In case you missed it, Schooler attempted to give Belichick a ball after recovering a muffed punt late in the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland. Belichick declined and seemed totally disinterested in the gesture, and the humorous moment immediately went viral.
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’

There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots. Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.
NESN

Texans Reportedly Fire Jack Easterby, Nick Caserio Gains Control

The Houston Texans have fired executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday morning. Easterby, who served as the New England Patriots team chaplain and character coach prior to questionably ascending through the NFL ranks, was hired by Houston in 2019. Easterby had a key voice in the organization thanks to his budding relationship with Texans owner and CEO Cal McNair, but his tenure with the organization was filled with questions and controversy. Most notably, Easterby was included in a Sports Illustrated report citing the strain and division he created inside the Houston organization.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

NFL Trade Rumors: These Teams Have Shown Interest In Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey might not be long for Carolina. The Panthers reportedly are listening to trade offers for McCaffrey, who is a blue-chip asset for an NFL team that probably should consider a rebuild. Carolina, now with an interim head coach at the helm, reportedly doesn’t have a firesale in the works but is at the very least taking calls on the superstar running back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NESN

Popular NFL Trade Target Kicked Off Sideline By Own Team

Robbie Anderson’s days as a member of the Carolina Panthers could be numbered, as the popular NFL trade target was sent packing by his own team in the middle of a Week 6 game Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks booted Anderson from the sideline during Carolina’s matchup...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NESN

How Patriots’ DeVante Parker Explained Sideline Argument Vs. Browns

CLEVELAND — Tempers flared on the Patriots’ sideline early in Sunday’s win over the Browns. After New England settled for a field goal on its opening drive, wide receiver DeVante Parker got into it with position coach Troy Brown. Parker remained visibly heated after the two were separated, and several Patriots could be seen attempting to calm him down on the sideline, including inactive running back Damien Harris, defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington and fellow wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
CLEVELAND, OH
