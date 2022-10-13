Read full article on original website
Related
Teeth, Blood Found in Home Before Mom’s Body Found in Son’s Trunk
A Texas man who returned home to find his wife and troubled teenage son missing noticed a tooth and blood in the garage, and then followed the blood trail to the main bedroom, where he found more teeth, according to court documents. That disturbing discovery led him to call cops—who put out an alert for the black Mazda that Tyler Roenz, 17, and his mother, Michelle, 49, were believed to be in. The car was spotted a day later in Nebraska, where it crashed during a police chase—and officers found Michelle’s body in the trunk. Authorities say she was beaten and strangled to death. Tyler, who was facing sexual assault charges at home when he left, was seriously injured in the crash and remains hospitalized.Read it at ABC13
WUSA
Puppy returned to owner after being stolen at gunpoint in DC
5 month old Genisis is back home tonight. DC police tweeted out these photos of the puppy being reunited with its owner.
WUSA
Classroom COVID-19 outbreaks rising in Montgomery County Schools
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Classroom outbreaks of COVID-19 are on the rise in Montgomery County Schools, according to a new advisory to parents, and health officials have an ask of parents. The county's public health emergency preparedness director is calling on parents to get their kids and other family members...
Comments / 0