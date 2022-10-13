ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauquier County, VA

WUSA9

Dog reported stolen during armed robbery returned safely to owner

WASHINGTON — A man was happily reunited with his 5-month-old pup after they were allegedly shot at last Wednesday in Northeast D.C. "Thank you to everyone who submitted tips to help find this furry friend," DC police tweeted out Monday morning. DC police worked with the Humane Rescue Alliance, as well as receiving numerous community tips, in order to safely locate the dog.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: 2 people hit by a car in Herndon, VA

HERNDON, Va. — Officers in Herndon, Virginia are investigating after two people were hit by a car. According to officials, the victims were hit in the 1000 block of Elden Street. One of the victims was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with what was presumed to be life-threatening injuries. As of now, they have been stabilized, according to officials.
HERNDON, VA
nbc16.com

2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports

STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Have you seen this man? McLean police search for alleged rapist

MCLEAN, Va. — Police are searching for a man who they believe took out a gun and raped a woman at a Vienna hotel on Oct. 1. Officers responded to the hotel at 5:30 p.m. to investigate the reported rape. Police said that a man entered an unlocked hotel room, physically and sexually assaulted a woman and ran away.
VIENNA, VA
ggwash.org

Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?

I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

FOUND: Missing woman and man found safe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Update: Montgomery County Department of Police said Maminirina Richard Randrianarison and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison were located safe and unharmed. Original Story. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man and a woman in their 60s...
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A pedestrian was hospitalized early Monday morning after being struck by a car in Alexandria, Virginia, authorities said. Officers with the Alexandria Police Department (APD) responded to the intersection of Van Dorn Street after receiving a report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 7:26 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wfmd.com

UPDATE-Teenager Shot To Death In Frederick

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting in Frederick over the weekend killed a teenager. On Saturday October 15, 2022, at around 10:30 AM Frederick Police responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive. Police found 14-year-old Kaimani Andre Dove suffering from a gunshot...
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man has died after he was shot in Southeast, D.C., according to police. A 32-year-old named Jamontate Brown, of no fixed address was identified as the man killed. The shooting took place just past midnight on Sunday, when police responded to the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road to respond to a report of gunshots. Officers found Brown suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

