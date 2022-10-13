Read full article on original website
Related
DC maintenance worker arrested for bringing registered gun on school property
WASHINGTON — A maintenance worker was arrested Monday for bringing a registered gun to a D.C. high school, authorities said. According to Metropolitan Police Department, the recovery occurred at Anacostia High School after police received a report of a weapon just before 10 a.m. The school requested a maintenance...
Guns, racy texts lead day of testimony in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial
WASHINGTON — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes purchased more than $10,000 worth of firearms and equipment while traveling from Texas to D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, jurors heard Monday – roughly a quarter of the approximately $40,000 he allegedly spent on similar items in the weeks immediately before and after the joint session of Congress.
Dog reported stolen during armed robbery returned safely to owner
WASHINGTON — A man was happily reunited with his 5-month-old pup after they were allegedly shot at last Wednesday in Northeast D.C. "Thank you to everyone who submitted tips to help find this furry friend," DC police tweeted out Monday morning. DC police worked with the Humane Rescue Alliance, as well as receiving numerous community tips, in order to safely locate the dog.
Police: 2 people hit by a car in Herndon, VA
HERNDON, Va. — Officers in Herndon, Virginia are investigating after two people were hit by a car. According to officials, the victims were hit in the 1000 block of Elden Street. One of the victims was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with what was presumed to be life-threatening injuries. As of now, they have been stabilized, according to officials.
nbc16.com
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
Recent gun violence involving teens in DC sparks calls for a new chairperson of the Committee of the Judiciary and Public Safety
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — DC residents and an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Southeast are calling on new leadership at the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety following the recent gun violence that has left several teenagers injured and a 15-year-old boy dead. "It's not normal for juveniles to...
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspects of assault in NE DC dodge police by hiding in a construction dumpster
WASHINGTON — Several suspects are still wanted for their involvement in an assault that occurred in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Metropolitan Police Department released video to the public on Saturday that captures the wanted suspects hiding in a construction dumpster to avoid arrest. Detectives are working...
Have you seen this man? McLean police search for alleged rapist
MCLEAN, Va. — Police are searching for a man who they believe took out a gun and raped a woman at a Vienna hotel on Oct. 1. Officers responded to the hotel at 5:30 p.m. to investigate the reported rape. Police said that a man entered an unlocked hotel room, physically and sexually assaulted a woman and ran away.
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — Paul Jarosh was so focused on cultivating big pumpkins, he didn’t pay much attention to a butternut squash that was growing by as much as a foot a week during the peak of summer. The Culpeper County man came to realize its giant potential...
Man accused of trying to smother woman to death with pillow in Ashburn
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man is facing charges for allegedly trying to smother a woman to death with a pillow, authorities said. On Oct. 13, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court in Ashburn for a report of an assault around 6:30 a.m.
9 year old accidentally shoots himself in Prince George's County Sunday
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — A Prince George's County boy was hospitalized Sunday night after he accidentally shot himself, according to police. The 9-year-old was hospitalized after he got ahold of a parent's gun in the 8500 block of Ritchboro Road in District Heights, a spokesperson from the police department said. The boy ultimately suffered a graze wound.
Arlington County police officers shoot Maryland man after refusing to drop weapon, police say
ARLINGTON, Va. — A Maryland man was injured after two Arlington County police officers shot at him for refusing to drop his gun and raising his gun at officers in the Green Valley neighborhood Friday night, officials said. El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland, is facing multiple charges, including...
ggwash.org
Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?
I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
FOUND: Missing woman and man found safe
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Update: Montgomery County Department of Police said Maminirina Richard Randrianarison and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison were located safe and unharmed. Original Story. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man and a woman in their 60s...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A pedestrian was hospitalized early Monday morning after being struck by a car in Alexandria, Virginia, authorities said. Officers with the Alexandria Police Department (APD) responded to the intersection of Van Dorn Street after receiving a report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 7:26 a.m.
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Teenager Shot To Death In Frederick
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting in Frederick over the weekend killed a teenager. On Saturday October 15, 2022, at around 10:30 AM Frederick Police responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive. Police found 14-year-old Kaimani Andre Dove suffering from a gunshot...
Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man has died after he was shot in Southeast, D.C., according to police. A 32-year-old named Jamontate Brown, of no fixed address was identified as the man killed. The shooting took place just past midnight on Sunday, when police responded to the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road to respond to a report of gunshots. Officers found Brown suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police identify suspect connected to fatal shooting of 4 people in Woodbridge home
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police have identified a man as a suspect in connection to a shooting that left four people dead in a Woodbridge home on Monday afternoon. Officials said the suspect is speaking will officers and no charges have been placed. Officers believe the incident was a domestic...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 1