Environment

Just a light jacket needed through the weekend

By Meteorologist Steve Norris
 4 days ago

A weak disturbance will move across the Miami Valley Thursday evening and bring with it a brief rain shower or just a few sprinkles. After it passes through, skies will begin to clear out and winds will slacken. With overnight low temperatures dropping into the mid 30s, some patchy frost can’t be ruled out, especially in rural locations, valleys and protected areas.

The sun will return on Friday and shine brightly throughout much of the weekend, but you’ll need a light jacket as afternoon highs will range in just the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: A passing evening sprinkle, then clearing skies and chilly. Patchy frost possible late, especially in valleys and protected locations. Low 36

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy, yet still quite pleasant! High 64

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible after midnight. Low 43

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. High 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. High 66

The coldest air of the season is poised to move in the first few days of the upcoming work week. Afternoon highs will not rise above the upper 40s Monday and Tuesday and morning lows starting Tuesday will dip to around the freezing mark.

