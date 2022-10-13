ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

CBS News

Orange County romance scammer to plead guilty

An Irvine man is set to plead guilty Monday to federal charges for conning more than $1 million from former romantic partners and others and using their personal information to obtain credit. Ze'Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, has agreed to plead guilty to one federal count each of wire fraud and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

A year later, Ontario teen’s killer remains on the loose; family pleads for justice

Friends and family of Jesus Sanchez gathered at a busy Ontario intersection on Sunday, hoping for a tip to help track down the teen’s killer. Last October, the 18-year-old was leaving a crowded Halloween party at a residence in Ontario when gunfire erupted in the street. Sanchez, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire and died, while four others were wounded.
ONTARIO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation

LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

2 arrested in Lancaster shooting that left 4 wounded

LANCASTER, Calif. - Two people were arrested Monday morning after four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, officials said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments.
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

ATM bombed in Palmdale, no money stolen: LASD

PALMDALE, Calif. - An explosive device was recently used on an ATM in Palmdale, and bomb squad crews are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Investigators say the explosive device was used on a Bank of America ATM on West Avenue N, but didn't say what kind of explosive was used.
PALMDALE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Man killed in gang incident

A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was fatally shot in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident took place in the area of Warren and Lyon streets. A report of a shooting was made at 2:40 a.m. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Orange County man as LA carjacking victim

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the victim of a carjacking that started in Los Angeles and ended with him being drug to his death into the city of Inglewood. The L.A. County Coroner identified the victim as La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63. Suspect Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Cancun residents report finding bound body with narco message

Cancun, Q.R. — Residents in SM 226 of Cancun reported finding the body of an adult male laying on a dirt road Sunday morning. Quintana Roo Police were sent to the Centenario Avenue scene in response to the 7:30 a.m. discovery. A male was located laying face down on...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
mynewsla.com

Alleged Vehicle-To-Vehicle Shooter Arrested in Long Beach

A motorist was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence — including casings — that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Person shot during robbery attempt at Carson Bank of America

CARSON, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a person was shot at during an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in Carson, according to authorities. It happened around 11:20 a.m. at the branch located in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue near Sepulveda, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
CARSON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two men arrested for allegedly committing series of bank robberies in San Bernardino

Two San Bernardino men are in custody for allegedly committing a series of bank robberies, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The SBPD's Violent Crimes Unit began investigating an armed take-over bank robbery in November of 2021. While detectives were following leads for possible suspects, an additional armed robbery occurred in March of this year and another armed take-over bank robbery occurred in April at two other locations in San Bernardino.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
crimevoice.com

8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide

A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have indicated that circumstances surrounding the shooting have led them to believe the incident was gang-related, but did not provide further information. They're urging anyone who may know more to contact them at (714) 245-8390.
SANTA ANA, CA

Community Policy