CBS News
Orange County romance scammer to plead guilty
An Irvine man is set to plead guilty Monday to federal charges for conning more than $1 million from former romantic partners and others and using their personal information to obtain credit. Ze'Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, has agreed to plead guilty to one federal count each of wire fraud and...
newsantaana.com
The O.C. Sheriff responds to the Dept. of Justice report on the use of jailhouse informants
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 13, 2022): Today, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) received the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) report focused on the use of jailhouse informants from 2007 through 2016. The Department takes this matter very seriously and has worked diligently to address the issues. Who will...
KTLA.com
A year later, Ontario teen’s killer remains on the loose; family pleads for justice
Friends and family of Jesus Sanchez gathered at a busy Ontario intersection on Sunday, hoping for a tip to help track down the teen’s killer. Last October, the 18-year-old was leaving a crowded Halloween party at a residence in Ontario when gunfire erupted in the street. Sanchez, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire and died, while four others were wounded.
Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A pregnant woman was stabbed early Sunday morning in the Rowland Heights community of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department… Read more "Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested"
Antelope Valley Press
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
Sherman Oaks woman gets 6 years in prison for health care fraud
A former spa owner from Sherman Oaks was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for running a health care fraud scheme in which millions of dollars in bogus claims were submitted to insurance companies. Roshanak “Roxanne” Khadem, 55, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, who also...
Restaurant worker settles suit alleging bosses preferred the `Armenian Way’
A former dishwasher at a Glendale restaurant has reached a tentative settlement of his lawsuit alleging he was wrongfully fired in 2019 for taking medical leave, then was told after he objected, “We do things here the Armenian way, not the American way.”. Lawyers for plaintiff Andreh Fazelimoghadam filed...
foxla.com
2 arrested in Lancaster shooting that left 4 wounded
LANCASTER, Calif. - Two people were arrested Monday morning after four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, officials said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments.
foxla.com
ATM bombed in Palmdale, no money stolen: LASD
PALMDALE, Calif. - An explosive device was recently used on an ATM in Palmdale, and bomb squad crews are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Investigators say the explosive device was used on a Bank of America ATM on West Avenue N, but didn't say what kind of explosive was used.
foxla.com
Los Angeles man exonerated of murder after spending 20 years in prison sues county, LASD
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles man who was wrongfully convicted of murder after spending 20 years behind bars is now suing the county and local sheriff's department, according to his lawyer. The lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday on behalf of Alexander Torres alleges three officers with the LASD...
orangecountytribune.com
Man killed in gang incident
A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was fatally shot in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident took place in the area of Warren and Lyon streets. A report of a shooting was made at 2:40 a.m. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Orange County man as LA carjacking victim
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the victim of a carjacking that started in Los Angeles and ended with him being drug to his death into the city of Inglewood. The L.A. County Coroner identified the victim as La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63. Suspect Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
riviera-maya-news.com
Cancun residents report finding bound body with narco message
Cancun, Q.R. — Residents in SM 226 of Cancun reported finding the body of an adult male laying on a dirt road Sunday morning. Quintana Roo Police were sent to the Centenario Avenue scene in response to the 7:30 a.m. discovery. A male was located laying face down on...
foxla.com
Woman found dead in Laguna Niguel hotel; deputies searching for her stolen car
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. - Orange County sheriff's deputies Monday asked for the public's help tracking down the car of a suspected homicide victim whose body was found in a Laguna Niguel hotel. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched about noon Saturday to the hotel in the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano to...
mynewsla.com
Alleged Vehicle-To-Vehicle Shooter Arrested in Long Beach
A motorist was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence — including casings — that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
foxla.com
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Crime Spree: Murder suspect who dragged and killed carjacking victim in South LA linked to Reseda shooting. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was...
foxla.com
Person shot during robbery attempt at Carson Bank of America
CARSON, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a person was shot at during an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in Carson, according to authorities. It happened around 11:20 a.m. at the branch located in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue near Sepulveda, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Fontana Herald News
Two men arrested for allegedly committing series of bank robberies in San Bernardino
Two San Bernardino men are in custody for allegedly committing a series of bank robberies, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The SBPD's Violent Crimes Unit began investigating an armed take-over bank robbery in November of 2021. While detectives were following leads for possible suspects, an additional armed robbery occurred in March of this year and another armed take-over bank robbery occurred in April at two other locations in San Bernardino.
crimevoice.com
8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide
A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have indicated that circumstances surrounding the shooting have led them to believe the incident was gang-related, but did not provide further information. They're urging anyone who may know more to contact them at (714) 245-8390.
