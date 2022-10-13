Analysis: Will the Supreme Court put the brakes on Delaware’s unclaimed property windfall?

Read full article on original website
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month
You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
If you file taxes in these 17 states, you could be getting an inflation-relief check from the government—here's who qualifies
Since prices for necessities like shelter and food have risen by 8.5% year-over-year, many U.S. state governments are cutting checks to help their residents cover household costs. The effort is mostly funded by tax revenue surpluses, either as automatic rebates mandated by state law or as part of legislation specifically...
Mega Millions Lottery Winner Will Get a Mega Tax Bill
If someone wins Friday's $410 million Mega Millions jackpot, Uncle Sam will take a big tax bite out of the payout (the winner's state might, too).
17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall
Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
IRS sends letters to millions still eligible for generous COVID-19 tax breaks
Beginning this week, more than 9 million letters will be sent to people who have yet to benefit from COVID-related stimulus benefits. We're talking about thousands of dollars for many families who have yet to claim them. The Internal Revenue Service said the letters are being sent to individuals and...
Stimulus update: Date that direct check payments worth up to $300 will be sent out revealed
Hawaii residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns can expect to receive payments worth up to $300 from the state starting next week.
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 9 million people and families who did not receive their advance child tax credit checks, stimulus payments and other tax rebates will soon get a letter from the IRS to claim their money. The tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden's $1.9...
The IRS Says Millions of People May Still Be Eligible for Stimulus Checks and Tax Credits
The IRS is contacting millions of people who may still be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks and special tax credits worth thousands more. Some people who did not receive the third federal stimulus check can now get a Recovery Rebate Credit payment, the IRS says. These stimulus checks first went out in March 2021, paying up to $1,400 per person to those eligible.
IRS Sent $1.1 Billion in Child Welfare Payments to the Wrong People
In the first five months of sending expanded child welfare payments to American families, the IRS wasted only about $1.1 billion. In other words, this might be the federal government's most efficient pandemic spending effort—despite the huge amount of money sent to an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers who did not qualify for the payments.
$9.5 billion in middle-class tax refund payments are about to go out in one state
Last year’s nationwide wave of stimulus payments may have ended, but that doesn’t mean such cash infusions still aren’t going out to taxpayers in certain parts of the US. In fact, middle-class tax refunds totaling some $9.5 billion are set to go out in one state starting tomorrow, on October 7 — and we’ve got all the details below.
10 States Where Retirement Will Be More Expensive
Most seniors live out their days on a relatively fixed income that’s a combination of retirement savings and Social Security payments. As it’s hard to increase your income once you stop working, the best way to stretch your dollars is to live in an affordable area. Fortunately, the U.S. is such a diverse country that there’s a wide range of places to live, and the cost differential from state to state can be surprisingly large. In some cases, simply moving to the state next door could add thousands of dollars to your annual retirement budget. This can be a significant amount for many retirees, so it’s worth looking at the data to see what your options are — and which states you should perhaps avoid.
Daylight saving time: Delaware falling back despite U.S. Senate approving Sunshine Protection Act
Love it or hate it, it's coming: Daylight saving time. This time, get ready to "fall back." At 2 a.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 6, Delaware residents will have to set their clocks back by one hour. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill called the "Sunshine Protection Act", which was...
How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task -- and reaching that goal may be even harder. According to a recent survey conducted by Schwab Retirement...
Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
Child Tax Credit: File Your Taxes By October 17 to Claim Your 2021 Deduction
Although the Child Tax Credit (CTC) has reverted to its original amount of $2,000 per child for the 2022 tax year, there is still time to cash in on the expanded CTC of 2021. See: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. If you requested a tax...
Best and Worst States for Pensions
The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
IRS Missed Sending Child Tax Credit Payments to 4.1 Million Eligible Taxpayers
A report by an IRS watchdog, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), recently found that the agency correctly sent 98% of Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments to qualified recipients as of December 2021. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Inflation Relief Checks: When...
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
