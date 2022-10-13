Read full article on original website
How Jack Baker and Michael McConnell became husbands in 1971
Time now for StoryCorps. Jack Baker and Michael McConnell are two names you probably never heard of. In the early 1970s, they wanted to get married, but same-sex marriage was not yet legal in Minnesota. Baker and McConnell sued the state and appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear their case, but they managed to get married anyway after Baker and McConnell found a legal loophole.
These are the faces of the rising number of Black gun owners in the U.S.
Black gun ownership in America dates back to before the country's founding. Firearms helped aid Nat Turner's rebellion against white enslavers. Harriet Tubman famously carried her pistol along the Underground Railroad. Civil rights leaders felt it was necessary to arm themselves against potential racial violence: from journalist Ida B. Wells...
Jan. 6 committee hearing highlights how Trump's election denial led to the attack
After hours of dramatic testimony across multiple hearings, here is where the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol landed today - a unanimous vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Mr. Chairman, on this vote, there are nine ayes...
How protests in Iran are similar to the Constitutional Revolution of 1906
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Iranian American writer Reza Aslan about similarities between the current protests in Iran and the Constitutional Revolution of 1906. Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Tarana Burke doesn’t define #MeToo’s success by society’s failure
Five years ago this month, the #MeToo movement evolved into a global phenomenon after a bombshell New York Times story revealed sexual harassment allegations against powerful Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein. But a viral tweet from actor Alyssa Milano, who used the hashtag to raise awareness about the prevalence of sexual...
A pair of Levi's that sold for $76K reflects anti-Chinese sentiment of 19th century
A pair of Levi's jeans sold for more than $75,000. Don't worry. Inflation hasn't gotten that bad. The (really, really) old pair of jeans hails from the 19th century. The jeans were put up for bid at an auction in New Mexico. Two vintage-clothing collectors teamed up to put down the cash in order to bring this piece of history back to California.
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
