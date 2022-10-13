ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Know before you buy: Hearing aids are now ready over the counter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting Monday, millions of Americans with hearing loss can buy hearing aids over the counter. The new rule from the Food & Drug Administration means consumers won’t need exams or prescriptions, and it could save them a lot of money. But before they purchase, experts have some recommendations and reminders.
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
Obama coming to Wisconsin to campaign for Wisconsin Democrats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former President Barack Obama will come to Milwaukee in late October to support Wisconsin democrats. Obama will join the Wisconsin Democratic Party in hosting an early vote rally October 29 in Milwaukee. The event will promote democrats on the November ballot, including Mandela Barnes, Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
