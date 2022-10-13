Read full article on original website
Evers, DNR announce beginning of PFAS firefighting foam collection for disposal
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing the start of a PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste collection and disposal program. According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Evers allocated $1 million to...
Know before you buy: Hearing aids are now ready over the counter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting Monday, millions of Americans with hearing loss can buy hearing aids over the counter. The new rule from the Food & Drug Administration means consumers won’t need exams or prescriptions, and it could save them a lot of money. But before they purchase, experts have some recommendations and reminders.
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
Obama coming to Wisconsin to campaign for Wisconsin Democrats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former President Barack Obama will come to Milwaukee in late October to support Wisconsin democrats. Obama will join the Wisconsin Democratic Party in hosting an early vote rally October 29 in Milwaukee. The event will promote democrats on the November ballot, including Mandela Barnes, Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at the residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove in Pulaski. Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand...
