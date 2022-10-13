Read full article on original website
Rick Scott says Florida property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”
wuwf.org
Amendment 3 gives extra $50,000 property tax exemption to Florida's public service workers
In addition to state and local races, Florida voters heading to the polls next month will decide the fate of three proposed constitutional amendments. All of them originated in the Florida Legislature. Two involve tax breaks. Amendment 3 would create an additional homestead property tax exemption for specified individuals deemed...
In the race for Florida governor, Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist clash on education issues
Crist is betting on his ability to convince voters that he can reinstate “respect to educators.”
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis hosts his “Keep Florida Free” rally in The Villages ahead of the election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - It was standing room only at the Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages as people packed the venue chanting “Keep Florida Free.”. While Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on topics like inflation, illegal immigration, and education. “We didn’t know there would be a global pandemic...
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on resources for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Related video above:FEMA mobile intake registration centers open in Seminole County. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Punta Gorda on hurricane recovery efforts Saturday. While he was there, he announced that he made the request of federal disaster declaration for fisheries, which DeSantis said is a...
How DeSantis and Florida Republicans are reshaping higher education
Most recently, the governor’s chief of staff helped Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) navigate the University of Florida presidential selection process.
NBC Miami
Florida Midterm Election 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need To Know
The general election is Tuesday, November 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Can I Still Register to Vote in the Upcoming General Election?. No. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election was October 11, but you can still register to vote for future elections.
WESH
Governor race: Crist, DeSantis campaign across Florida ahead of election day
Florida — Election day is now just weeks away and the two men campaigning for top office in the state are hitting the campaign trail. There's less than a month until election day when Florida will choose its governor. Democratic candidate Charlie Crist spoke to a crowd of supporters...
click orlando
News 6 political expert previews upcoming midterm election
ORLANDO, Fla. – From the state to the federal level, candidates are making their final push to Florida voters ahead of next month’s midterm election. News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down some of the key races on the ballot this year, including for Florida governor.
WCJB
More than 600k mail-in-ballots returned to election officials ahead of midterms
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The number of mail-in ballots submitted for the November 8th general election now tops more than 600 thousand, according to data from the state Division of Elections. Another 3.6 million ballots had been sent to voters but not returned as of Monday. Democrats continue to have an...
Media blast DeSantis easing voter rules in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian because they are more Republican
Media pundits claimed Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pulled back voting restrictions only for "Republican strongholds" in the wake of Hurricane Ian hitting Florida.
DeSantis speaks at campaign event in Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a Republican campaign event in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22
Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
County-by-county guide to finding your sample ballot for November election
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the 2022 general election gradually approaching, some registered voters may be wondering what their ballots will look like this year. Instead of waiting, they can look at sample ballots for each county in the Tampa Bay area. On the sample ballots, people can find...
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s […]
villages-news.com
Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages
A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried’s ‘Won’t Back Down’ committee endorses 20 candidates
This list includes pro-choice Democratic women from across the state. A political committee launched to protect abortion access in Florida is making its first round of endorsements, with nods to 20 pro-choice female candidates. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried launched the Won’t Back Down Political Committee last month. As of Oct....
Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
