Don't Stop Believin': Journey to play Fresno's Save Mart Center during 2023 tour
Journey and Toto are touring together and will play Fresno's Save Mart Center on April 23, 2023. Tickets go on sale later this month.
thesungazette.com
Raelyn DeWitt crowned Miss Exeter 2022
EXETER – This year’s coronation for the Miss Exeter Sponsorship Program was open to the public at the town’s annual Fall Festival, where Raelyn DeWitt was crowned the winner amongst six participating candidates. The coronation ceremony took place on Oct. 8, in downtown Exeter at the annual...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA
As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
Hanford Sentinel
Vikings suffer first loss of season
A game between two of the best teams in the Central Section the Central Valley Christian Cavilers and the Kingsburg Vikings lived up to the hype in front of nearly six thousand fans in Kingsburg on Oct. 14. Trailing 26-21 with 1:03 left in the game, CVC's Bryson Donelson scored...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA
Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Boswell-Vidovich water war blows up over groundwater
A long simmering water war between two of the San Joaquin Valley's biggest farming entities blew up over groundwater Wednesday when the state rejected the region’s plan to shore up its declining aquifer. The fallout could be significant if the state pursues enforcement, which could include pumping limits, steep...
Falling glass injures fans at Valley Children’s Stadium
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Some fans at Saturday night’s Fresno State football game were hospitalized after broken glass fell on them from a structure above their seats at Valley Children’s Stadium. Several fans on the west side of the stadium, below the press box, were showered with shards of glass after the university says a […]
kingsriverlife.com
Valley Animal Center: Cat in Shelter for Four Years Seeks Special Furever Home
If you love the beauty of sparkling brilliance, then Glitter is your gal!. Glitter (Animal ID: 21340) is a four-year-old orange tabby. She and her siblings were surrendered to Valley Animal Center when they were only four months old. While all of Glitter’s siblings were adopted, she has been in the care of Valley Animal Center since 2018.
Family remembers 15-year-old Hoover High student hit and killed by car
Rashad Al-Hakim Junior fought for his life in the days following the crash but lost that battle. His mother says this feels like a nightmare and as she mourns the loss of her son, she's also left with a lot of questions.
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore keeps rolling in win over Emperors
The Lemoore High School Tigers keep rolling following a 28-14 victory over the Dinuba High Emperors on Oct. 14 in Dinuba. The Tigers are now 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the West Yosemite League and in first place. They will travel to play at Tulare Western on Friday, Oct. 22, before ending the regular season against Hanford High School on Friday, Oct. 28 in Lemoore.
thesungazette.com
Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily
TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
thesungazette.com
Ice cream shop is hot for business
La Michoacana Plus opened three months ago on July 16 and business-owner Emad Nasser said business is going well. As a franchise business, it can be found in other locations like Visalia, Tulare and Porterville under different ownerships, but Nassar said the small town of Lindsay is an ideal location. With towns like Strathmore and Exeter close to the community, which already has a population size suited for the business, Nassar said this marks the small town as a good location for the business to thrive.
Hanford Sentinel
Hwy. 46 soon to be four-lane from San Joaquin Valley to Coast | John Lindt
Getting from Lost Hills in Kern County to Paso Robles will be a breeze once Highway 46 East becomes a 4-lane divided expressway from US 101 in Paso Robles to I-5 in Lost Hills. Another five mile segment was approved recently by the California Transportation Commission. By contrast Highway 41,...
Hanford Sentinel
'Dogs snap streak with 17-10 win over Spartans
Fresno State maintains possession of the Valley Trophy after a 17-10 win over San Jose State in front of a sellout crowd at Valley Children's Stadium on Saturday night. Fresno State saw both sides of the ball click this week, as quarterback Logan Fife, who started his third career game on Saturday, threw for a career-high 230 yards on 22 completions (32 attempts). Senior leadership showed from the defense in sixth-year defensive end David Perales, who had five tackles, all for a loss - including a career-high 4.0 sacks.
Fresno State football coach suspended after breaking glass in coach's box
Fresno State football has placed a coach on administrative leave after punching a coach's box window that shattered and injured a mother and daughter.
Fire tears through historic Fresno building, two burned, several animals rescued
More than half of the city's firefighters responded as a fire quickly spread to all floors of the building.
Woman killed after hit and run in central Fresno, investigation underway
Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash in central Fresno.
andnowuknow.com
The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment
SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
WATCH: Bodycam shows arrest after shots fired into Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bodycam footage released by the Fresno Police Department on Friday shows what led to the arrest of a 48-year-old man on March 6, who police say fired gunshots through the adjoining wall of his apartment – into an apartment where two children lived. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were […]
Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
