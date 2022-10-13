La Michoacana Plus opened three months ago on July 16 and business-owner Emad Nasser said business is going well. As a franchise business, it can be found in other locations like Visalia, Tulare and Porterville under different ownerships, but Nassar said the small town of Lindsay is an ideal location. With towns like Strathmore and Exeter close to the community, which already has a population size suited for the business, Nassar said this marks the small town as a good location for the business to thrive.

LINDSAY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO