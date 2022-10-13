ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose leaders condemn ‘racist’ mailer

The fight to represent downtown San Jose has taken an ugly turn, with a candidate in hot water over a mailer some are calling racist. Irene Smith, a white woman, sent out a campaign mailer this week showing a photo of her standing next to two white female councilmembers, with another photo of her opponent Omar Torres, a person of color, standing next to a former district attorney candidate who’s also a person of color.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Safe parking site offers refuge in one of the Bay Area's most expensive cities

Before Marleen Reyes moved to Geng Road in Palo Alto four months ago with her four daughters, a granddaughter and a dog, her daily life was dominated by tasks that most Palo Alto residents never have to worry about. Sorting out her family’s living situation has been a persistent challenge...
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa County employees receive threats over election-worker software

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County elections officials are receiving threats and harassing messages, amid a scandal involving a software company that stores poll workers’ information. Konnech Corporation, a Michigan company that makes the software for scheduling poll workers is accused of illegally providing and storing personal identifiable information...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Santa Clara County Announces $1B ‘Children’s Budget’ for 2022-23

Santa Clara County announced a Children’s Budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 that continues to fund programs supporting children and families. The list includes programs established before the pandemic, and introduces some new ones. “Our priorities and intentions for our community must be reflected in our annual budget,” said Supervisor Susan Ellenberg in a statement. “While there is more to be done to make sure Santa Clara County is the best place in the state to raise children, the increased funding for the Children’s Budget in the 2022-23 fiscal year is a strong step toward that goal.”
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFist

At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District

A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF unveils new ‘San FranDISCO’ roller rink in Civic Center

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A new pop-up roller rink, called San FranDISCO, made its big debut in San Francisco’s Civic Center Saturday. Mayor London Breed announced the opening of the new 5,000-square-foot roller rink, on Fulton Plaza. The pop-up rink will showcase the best of roller skating culture, featuring music from live deejays, disco balls […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

San Jose is paying $500 to homeless people willing to leave airport-adjacent encampment

The city of San Jose is trying a new tactic to help clear out a large homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport that is filled with old RVs, trailers, and cars. City Officials are now handing out $500 to anyone that is willing to relocate or have their vehicle towed away. The city started cleaning up the encampment at Columbus Park on October 11th. According to NBC Bay Area, “97 RVs, trailers, and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About fifteen others also expressed interest.”
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara candidate attacked with slurs, death threats

The Santa Clara mayoral race is turning ugly and life threatening for one candidate. Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city’s first openly gay policymaker. He said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor, to speak out and stop the discriminatory behavior against him and the LGBTQ community.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Sunday events cause Muni detours in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Riders of SF MUNI are being advised of two route disruptions today. Officials at the transit agency said on Twitter that the Haight Ashbury Street Fair will cause detours to buses between Masonic Street and Stanyan Street from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The 25 Treasure Island bus will also be […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

This is what SF voters think of Mayor London Breed, supes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A poll released this morning reveals San Francisco voters are increasingly disapproving of Mayor London Breed — and other local leaders are even less liked. Breed’s approval rating is only 36%, according to the San Francisco Standard Voter Poll. A poll commissioned by the same online publication and also conducted by […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy