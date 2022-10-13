Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
2022 Oakland A’s Season ReviewIBWAAOakland, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
48hills.org
The greedy landlords who want to undermine the future of City College
You have to wonder what kind of organization or industry would oppose Proposition O, which raises parcel taxes just a little bit to keep City College, one of San Francisco’s most important institutions, operating at the level that the city expects and deserves. You have to wonder just who...
San Jose leaders condemn ‘racist’ mailer
The fight to represent downtown San Jose has taken an ugly turn, with a candidate in hot water over a mailer some are calling racist. Irene Smith, a white woman, sent out a campaign mailer this week showing a photo of her standing next to two white female councilmembers, with another photo of her opponent Omar Torres, a person of color, standing next to a former district attorney candidate who’s also a person of color.
calmatters.network
Safe parking site offers refuge in one of the Bay Area's most expensive cities
Before Marleen Reyes moved to Geng Road in Palo Alto four months ago with her four daughters, a granddaughter and a dog, her daily life was dominated by tasks that most Palo Alto residents never have to worry about. Sorting out her family’s living situation has been a persistent challenge...
Silicon Valley
Editorial: Emeryville voters should not let city take their home equity
When you sell your home in Emeryville, the city skims off 1.2% of the sales price. They call it a transfer tax. So, for example, the owner of a $500,000 property pays the city $6,000 right off the top from the proceeds. It’s legalized equity theft. It’s one thing for...
NBC Bay Area
Prop M in SF Aimed at Taxing Property Owners Who Leave Rental Units Vacant
Prop M in San Francisco is a proposed tax aimed at property owners who leave available rental units vacant for more than six months. The backers of the measure say it will help make more housing available, while opponents are concerned about some of the consequences if it passes. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Contra Costa County employees receive threats over election-worker software
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County elections officials are receiving threats and harassing messages, amid a scandal involving a software company that stores poll workers’ information. Konnech Corporation, a Michigan company that makes the software for scheduling poll workers is accused of illegally providing and storing personal identifiable information...
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
sanjoseinside.com
Santa Clara County Announces $1B ‘Children’s Budget’ for 2022-23
Santa Clara County announced a Children’s Budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 that continues to fund programs supporting children and families. The list includes programs established before the pandemic, and introduces some new ones. “Our priorities and intentions for our community must be reflected in our annual budget,” said Supervisor Susan Ellenberg in a statement. “While there is more to be done to make sure Santa Clara County is the best place in the state to raise children, the increased funding for the Children’s Budget in the 2022-23 fiscal year is a strong step toward that goal.”
everythingsouthcity.com
Samaritan House is Looking for Volunteer Drivers for Mobile Meals Delivery Program
Submitted by Samaritan House Volunteer, Sheri Boles. Samaritan House of San Mateo County, where I volunteer, is in need of more drivers to support their Mobile Meals delivery program. Mobile Meals supports low-income and elderly/homebound individuals in and around San Mateo with a warm nightly dinner. Delivery needs are mostly...
SFist
At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District
A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
NBC Bay Area
Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area
Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. James Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts of auto...
Five arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation
Menlo Park police officers and California Alcoholic Beverage Control agents made five arrests on Oct. 15 for furnishing alcohol to minors as part of the Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. The program targets adults who purchase alcohol for people under 21 years of age, according to a statement from the Menlo...
SF unveils new ‘San FranDISCO’ roller rink in Civic Center
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A new pop-up roller rink, called San FranDISCO, made its big debut in San Francisco’s Civic Center Saturday. Mayor London Breed announced the opening of the new 5,000-square-foot roller rink, on Fulton Plaza. The pop-up rink will showcase the best of roller skating culture, featuring music from live deejays, disco balls […]
hoodline.com
San Jose is paying $500 to homeless people willing to leave airport-adjacent encampment
The city of San Jose is trying a new tactic to help clear out a large homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport that is filled with old RVs, trailers, and cars. City Officials are now handing out $500 to anyone that is willing to relocate or have their vehicle towed away. The city started cleaning up the encampment at Columbus Park on October 11th. According to NBC Bay Area, “97 RVs, trailers, and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About fifteen others also expressed interest.”
Santa Clara candidate attacked with slurs, death threats
The Santa Clara mayoral race is turning ugly and life threatening for one candidate. Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city’s first openly gay policymaker. He said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor, to speak out and stop the discriminatory behavior against him and the LGBTQ community.
Sunday events cause Muni detours in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Riders of SF MUNI are being advised of two route disruptions today. Officials at the transit agency said on Twitter that the Haight Ashbury Street Fair will cause detours to buses between Masonic Street and Stanyan Street from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The 25 Treasure Island bus will also be […]
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
This is what SF voters think of Mayor London Breed, supes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A poll released this morning reveals San Francisco voters are increasingly disapproving of Mayor London Breed — and other local leaders are even less liked. Breed’s approval rating is only 36%, according to the San Francisco Standard Voter Poll. A poll commissioned by the same online publication and also conducted by […]
San Francisco residents fed up with crime, homelessness: 'It’s getting less safe'
Crime and homelessness are persistent issues plaguing San Francisco despite the newly appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Bay Area residents said.
KTVU FOX 2
SF supervisors to hold emergency hearing on mayor's resignation letter 'scandal'
SAN FRANCISCO - The Government Audit and Oversight Committee of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency hearing on Tuesday to discuss what Supervisor Dean Preston has dubbed Mayor London Breed's "Resignation Letter Scandal," Preston's office announced on Monday. Preston alleges that Mayor Breed requires "many" of...
