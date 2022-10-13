ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wqcs.org

DeSantis-Crist Debate Re-Scheduled for Monday Oct. 24 in Fort Pierce

Florida - Monday October 17, 2022: The gubernatorial debate between GOP Governor Ron DeSantis and his democratic challenger Charlie Crist has been re-scheduled. It was originally set to take place at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on Wednesday October 12 however Hurricane Ian forced a postponement until Monday October 24 at the same venue.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

SFWMD Managed Lands Re-Opened in Several Counties

South Florida - Saturday October 15, 2022: SFWMD-managed lands in Monroe, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Okeechobee, Highlands, Glades and Charlotte counties are now open. SFWMD-managed lands in Hendry, St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties re-opened on October 3. SFWMD-managed lands in Lee and Collier counties remain closed for...
brevardtimes.com

Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Florida and California

FORT MYERS, Florida – Two lucky ticket-holders in California and Florida will be celebrating the holiday season in style after matching all six numbers drawn in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing – the white balls 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.
FORT MYERS, FL
WESH

Florida governor race: Crist, DeSantis hot on the campaign trail

There are only 25 days until election day and until Florida chooses who will be governor for the next four years. Democratic candidate for governor, Charlie Crist, walked out to a modest but excited crowd Friday night. His focus at the Orlando rally was abortion rights at the event called...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Florida AAA: Gas Prices Up Another 7-Cents Following Increase in Crude Costs

Florida - Monday October 17, 2022: The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Florida rose another 7-cents over the past week. Florida gas prices averaged $3.40 a gallon on Sunday. That's 7 cents per gallon more than a week ago, 22 cents more than this time last year, yet 3 cents less than last month.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Orange County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was arrested Saturday morning by St. Cloud police on DUI charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said John Guzman, 29, was arrested Saturday while he was off duty. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
Ocala Gazette

The 2022 Fall Festival Season

Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
OCALA, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL

