wqcs.org
DeSantis-Crist Debate Re-Scheduled for Monday Oct. 24 in Fort Pierce
Florida - Monday October 17, 2022: The gubernatorial debate between GOP Governor Ron DeSantis and his democratic challenger Charlie Crist has been re-scheduled. It was originally set to take place at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on Wednesday October 12 however Hurricane Ian forced a postponement until Monday October 24 at the same venue.
wqcs.org
SFWMD Managed Lands Re-Opened in Several Counties
South Florida - Saturday October 15, 2022: SFWMD-managed lands in Monroe, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Okeechobee, Highlands, Glades and Charlotte counties are now open. SFWMD-managed lands in Hendry, St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties re-opened on October 3. SFWMD-managed lands in Lee and Collier counties remain closed for...
Mount Dora man accused of using Amtrak trains to traffic drugs from Orlando to Virginia
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Federal agents say a Central Florida man took five kilos of crystal meth on a train trip to Virginia. Investigators said they got a tip about a drug trafficking organization from Lake County using Amtrak trains to carry drugs up north. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
wqcs.org
Brightline Begins 110 MPH Testing TOMORROW, Tuesday Oct. 18, Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties
Martin & St. Lucie Counties - Monday October 17, 2022: Brightline begins 110 miles-per-hour testing of its passenger trains tomorrow, Tuesday October 18, in Martin and St. Lucie Counties this week. The private rail carrier had previously announced the start of testing would be today, Monday October 17, but they...
brevardtimes.com
Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Florida and California
FORT MYERS, Florida – Two lucky ticket-holders in California and Florida will be celebrating the holiday season in style after matching all six numbers drawn in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing – the white balls 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.
Florida P-EBT Program Extended – Eligible Families to receive $391 per Student in Fall 2022
If you’re wondering if Florida families are getting P-EBT again in 2022, the answer is YES. A new round of Pandemic EBT Funding has been approved for Florida students to cover Summer 2022 through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (Summer P-EBT). Although the program is for summer 2022, funds are just now being issued in October and November.
Florida Pandemic EBT payments start in October, here’s when to expect benefits
Florida Pandemic EBT payments are coming soon for eligible families.
WESH
Florida governor race: Crist, DeSantis hot on the campaign trail
There are only 25 days until election day and until Florida chooses who will be governor for the next four years. Democratic candidate for governor, Charlie Crist, walked out to a modest but excited crowd Friday night. His focus at the Orlando rally was abortion rights at the event called...
WCJB
Previously approved state-funding for North Central Florida redirected following Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State funding for numerous local projects approved last month is no longer coming to North Central Florida. The State Legislative Budget Commission approved $175 million for various projects around the state, but Governor DeSantis has decided to re-route that money to support recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
blackchronicle.com
Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M scam of elderly, vulnerable in MN
A Florida woman who’s one of 60 folks charged in a $300 million nationwide journal fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to her function, accepting duty from defrauding hundreds of Americans of $86 million of the full. Rhonda Jean Moulder, 62, of Cape Coral, was amongst these concerned in a...
State attorney seeks death penalty for 2 Florida cold case suspects
The 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney is seeking the death penalty for two suspects in two cold case murders in Tampa.
wqcs.org
Florida AAA: Gas Prices Up Another 7-Cents Following Increase in Crude Costs
Florida - Monday October 17, 2022: The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Florida rose another 7-cents over the past week. Florida gas prices averaged $3.40 a gallon on Sunday. That's 7 cents per gallon more than a week ago, 22 cents more than this time last year, yet 3 cents less than last month.
Package carrying 11 pounds of cocaine washes up on Florida beach
A Florida beachgoer found an interesting package after it washed ashore, according to authorities.
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
click orlando
Orange County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was arrested Saturday morning by St. Cloud police on DUI charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said John Guzman, 29, was arrested Saturday while he was off duty. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to...
WESH
Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
Florida woman wins $4 million from 7-Eleven MEGA MILLIONS ticket
A Florida woman is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning Megaplier ticket from a 7-Eleven.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
