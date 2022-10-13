Russia attacks Ukraine’s Kyiv, Odessa with Kamikaze drones in fourth day of air strikes

Ukraine’s Kyiv and Odessa provinces came under attack from Russia’s Kamikaze drones Thursday as missiles fell on key cities in the fourth day of bombardment by a cornered Kremlin.

Five people were killed in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv Thursday after Russian missiles struck an apartment building there.

An 11-year-old boy was among the dead, according to Mykolaiv’s regional governor Vitaliy Kim.

Kim said the boy had been trapped under rubble for six hours before being rescued and brought to a nearby hospital where he later died.

“There are no words!!!” the governor posted to the messaging app Telegram in announcing the child’s death. “Terrorist creatures,” Kim said of the Russians.

Kim also reported at least one man dead under the rubble of a destroyed bus station in Mykolaiv — it was unclear if he was included in the initial death toll.

Artillery strikes also caused extensive damage in Nikopol, a Ukrainian city across the Dniper river from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

A power station in the Kyiv region was damaged by Russian strikes Thursday

Ukrainian servicemen carry the body of a civilian from the rubble of a destroyed house following shelling in Yakovlivka, Donetsk region.

Russia’s newly acquired fleet of Iranian-made Kamikaze drones kept air raid sirens going around Kyiv and Odessa, though early reports indicated there were no deaths attributable to the slow-moving weapons.

Ukrainian air defense reported downing six of the drones Thursday, as well as destroying four Russian cruise missiles in flight.

The renewed Russian bombardment comes after the destruction of the Kerch Bridge, a critical route for supplies between Russia and occupied Crimea. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack, which the Kremlin has called a “terrorist” strike.

Debris covers an area of a heavily damaged school after a Russian attack, two days ago at the village of Velyka Kostromka, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces captured several more towns in the southern province of Kherson, while Russian forces claimed to have taken some ground in Donetsk.

Both provinces are among the four Russia claims to have annexed following a flawed referendum last month.

With Wires