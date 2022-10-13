ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Russia attacks Ukraine’s Kyiv, Odessa with Kamikaze drones in fourth day of air strikes

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Ukraine’s Kyiv and Odessa provinces came under attack from Russia’s Kamikaze drones Thursday as missiles fell on key cities in the fourth day of bombardment by a cornered Kremlin.

Five people were killed in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv Thursday after Russian missiles struck an apartment building there.

An 11-year-old boy was among the dead, according to Mykolaiv’s regional governor Vitaliy Kim.

Kim said the boy had been trapped under rubble for six hours before being rescued and brought to a nearby hospital where he later died.

“There are no words!!!” the governor posted to the messaging app Telegram in announcing the child’s death. “Terrorist creatures,” Kim said of the Russians.

Kim also reported at least one man dead under the rubble of a destroyed bus station in Mykolaiv — it was unclear if he was included in the initial death toll.

Artillery strikes also caused extensive damage in Nikopol, a Ukrainian city across the Dniper river from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMUBr_0iXz7Qyf00
A power station in the Kyiv region was damaged by Russian strikes Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijlDX_0iXz7Qyf00
Ukrainian servicemen carry the body of a civilian from the rubble of a destroyed house following shelling in Yakovlivka, Donetsk region.

Russia’s newly acquired fleet of Iranian-made Kamikaze drones kept air raid sirens going around Kyiv and Odessa, though early reports indicated there were no deaths attributable to the slow-moving weapons.

Ukrainian air defense reported downing six of the drones Thursday, as well as destroying four Russian cruise missiles in flight.

The renewed Russian bombardment comes after the destruction of the Kerch Bridge, a critical route for supplies between Russia and occupied Crimea. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack, which the Kremlin has called a “terrorist” strike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o14dS_0iXz7Qyf00
Debris covers an area of a heavily damaged school after a Russian attack, two days ago at the village of Velyka Kostromka, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces captured several more towns in the southern province of Kherson, while Russian forces claimed to have taken some ground in Donetsk.

Both provinces are among the four Russia claims to have annexed following a flawed referendum last month.

With Wires

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Russia complains about Western arms flowing into Ukraine, but Putin's troops are giving Kyiv far more heavy weaponry as they retreat

Throughout the war, Russia has repeatedly complained about Western countries arming Ukraine. Putin and other top Kremlin officials have said this could drag the West into direct conflict. Ukraine's advances, meanwhile, have yielded it a massive haul of abandoned Russian weaponry. Throughout Russia's war in Ukraine, which has stretched over...
Newsweek

Ukraine Wipes Out 150 Russian Troops in Precision Strikes—Kyiv

Ukraine's forces have said their targeted strikes have caused significant losses of Russian troops and equipment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday that the previous day it had hit three S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the city of Tokmak, in the Zaporizhzhya region, one of the four that Vladimir Putin has claimed he had annexed.
Daily Mail

Aussie boots on the ground in Ukraine: Australian considers sending personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers - as Putin bombards Kyiv and major cities with missiles

Aussie soldiers could soon be on the ground to train Ukrainian personnel fighting Russia, the defence minister has revealed. Richard Marles said the federal government is actively considering sending Australian Defence Force members with combat experience to the war-torn country to help whip Ukraine forces into shape as Vladimir Putin's bloody invasion continues.
The Independent

Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
HuffPost

Russian Losses Evident In Key Liberated Ukrainian City

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s...
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv ‘shot down 85%’ of kamikaze drones launched in Putin attack

Ukraine’s air force claims to have shot down roughly 85 per cent of the kamikaze drones launched at Kyiv and other cities in an overnight bombardment by Russia, said to have killed at least one civilian and left another trapped under rubble.Moscow is believed to have used self-destructing drones built in Iran, a week after a similar bombardment was reported to have killed 19 people.It came as president Volodymyr Zelensky called upon Ukrainian civilians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.“This is extremely important –...
Daily Mail

Putin will deploy 9,000 Russian troops to Belarus as Kremlin allies fuel fears of a new ground assault on the Ukrainian capital by closing their embassies in Kyiv

Russia is set to deploy 9,000 soldiers to Belarus, the Belarusian defence ministry has claimed, sparking fears that a fresh ground assault on the Ukrainian capital could be imminent. Although the Kremlin has claimed that the move is part of a defensive operation, some commentators believe that Putin is attempting...
AFP

Ukraine forces enter key Russia-annexed town, Zelensky vows to press onward

Ukraine said Saturday its forces had begun moving into the key eastern town of Lyman, located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed, with President Volodymyr Zelensky pledging more areas would follow within the week. Ukraine's defence ministry announced its forces were "entering" Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region after the army said it had "encircled" several thousand Russian troops near the town.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy