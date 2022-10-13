Alex Hamzy’s heartbroken dad hails Bristol cop killed in ambush as a ‘patriot’ and ‘all-American’

The heartbroken dad of slain Bristol, Conn., cop Alex Hamzy — who was gunned down during an apparently bogus domestic violence call — remembered his son Thursday as “a patriot” and “an all-American.”

“He had a smile that the chief of police told me, ‘I will never forget that smile on his face’,” Alex Hamzy Sr. told the Connecticut Post.

The 34-year-old cop was shot and killed Wednesday night along with Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, after they were lured to a Redstone Hill Road home by a phony 911 call which turned out to be a trap.

A third officer, Alex Iurato, 26, was wounded and underwent surgery Thursday, although he remains in serious condition, cops said.

Hamzy Sr. said becoming a cop was a lifelong dream for his son and that he had worked construction jobs and at his business, Crystal Diner, before joining the department in 2014.

Alex Hamzy was gunned down during an apparent domestic violence call. Douglas Healey for NY Post

Officer Alex Hamzy served in the Bristol Police Department. Bristol Polce Dept.

Sergeant Dustin Demonte was murdered as well. Bristol Polce Dept.

“I said I want him to go to college. He said ‘Dad, I want to be a police officer, I want to help my town… the one I was born in, I grew up in,'” he said.

Police said the officers were shot by Nicholas Brutcher, who opened fire as soon as they arrived at the scene, and was then himself killed when the cops opened fire.

Brutcher’s brother Nathan, was also involved in the altercation and remains at a local hospital after he was wounded.

Police investigate the scene where two police officers killed. AP/Jessica Hill

Nicholas Brutcher opened fire as soon as officers arrived at the scene. AP/ Jessica Hill

Brutcher killed himself at the scene. Douglas Healey for NY Post

A third officer was wounded from the incident and remains in serious condition. Douglas Healey for NY Post

Hamzy Snr. said becoming a cop was a lifelong dream for his son. Douglas Healey for NY Post

Officer Alex Hamzy with his wife Kate Scott Hamzy. Kate Scott Hamzy/Facebook

Previous 1 of 5 Next

Hamzy, a Bristol native and 2006 graduate of Bristol Eastern High School, leaves behind his wife, Katie, his parents and two sisters, authorities said.

Sgt. Delmonte is survived by his pregnant wife, Laura, and daughters Phoebe and Porter

In a separate report, the Connecticut Post reported Thursday Iurato had received a commendation last year for thwarting a suicide attempt.