ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Alex Hamzy’s heartbroken dad hails Bristol cop killed in ambush as a ‘patriot’ and ‘all-American’

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHKFR_0iXz7NZi00

The heartbroken dad of slain Bristol, Conn., cop Alex Hamzy — who was gunned down during an apparently bogus domestic violence call — remembered his son Thursday as “a patriot” and “an all-American.”

“He had a smile that the chief of police told me, ‘I will never forget that smile on his face’,” Alex Hamzy Sr. told the Connecticut Post.

The 34-year-old cop was shot and killed Wednesday night along with Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, after they were lured to a Redstone Hill Road home by a phony 911 call which turned out to be a trap.

A third officer, Alex Iurato, 26, was wounded and underwent surgery Thursday, although he remains in serious condition, cops said.

Hamzy Sr. said becoming a cop was a lifelong dream for his son and that he had worked construction jobs and at his business, Crystal Diner, before joining the department in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mzh5o_0iXz7NZi00
Alex Hamzy was gunned down during an apparent domestic violence call.
Douglas Healey for NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RjSbD_0iXz7NZi00
Officer Alex Hamzy served in the Bristol Police Department.
Bristol Polce Dept.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IeuIK_0iXz7NZi00
Sergeant Dustin Demonte was murdered as well.
Bristol Polce Dept.

“I said I want him to go to college. He said ‘Dad, I want to be a police officer, I want to help my town… the one I was born in, I grew up in,'” he said.

Police said the officers were shot by Nicholas Brutcher, who opened fire as soon as they arrived at the scene, and was then himself killed when the cops opened fire.

Brutcher’s brother Nathan, was also involved in the altercation and remains at a local hospital after he was wounded.

Previous 1 of 5 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEdpV_0iXz7NZi00
Police investigate the scene where two police officers killed.
AP/Jessica Hill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coVOw_0iXz7NZi00
Nicholas Brutcher opened fire as soon as officers arrived at the scene.
AP/ Jessica Hill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLyEh_0iXz7NZi00
Brutcher killed himself at the scene.
Douglas Healey for NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wE9C5_0iXz7NZi00
A third officer was wounded from the incident and remains in serious condition.
Douglas Healey for NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AibmN_0iXz7NZi00
Hamzy Snr. said becoming a cop was a lifelong dream for his son.
Douglas Healey for NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCk8j_0iXz7NZi00
Officer Alex Hamzy with his wife Kate Scott Hamzy.
Kate Scott Hamzy/Facebook

Hamzy, a Bristol native and 2006 graduate of Bristol Eastern High School, leaves behind his wife, Katie, his parents and two sisters, authorities said.

Sgt. Delmonte is survived by his pregnant wife, Laura, and daughters Phoebe and Porter

In a separate report, the Connecticut Post reported Thursday Iurato had received a commendation last year for thwarting a suicide attempt.

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Press

Officer Alex Hamzy

Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
ABC6.com

Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Police agencies step up to help Bristol police as department grieves

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around Connecticut stepped up to help the Bristol Police Department in the wake of last week’s deadly ambush on officers. Connecticut State Police cruisers became a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as troopers went in to give some Bristol officers a break.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Old Lyme crash kills Darien man

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
OLD LYME, CT
Register Citizen

Fatal Bristol police shooting: What we know so far

BRISTOL — Few details have been released about an apparent ambush that killed two city police officers, wounded another and rocked the Hartford County community. Here's what we know as of Sunday about the slaying of three Bristol officers earlier this week. Bristol police officers killed after apparent fake...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Black Bear Euthanized After Attacking Child in Morris

A black bear was euthanized after attacking a child in Morris on Sunday. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon) and Connecticut State Police were called to West Street in Morris around 11 a.m. after getting a report of a black bear that had attacked a 10-year-old boy.
MORRIS, CT
Eyewitness News

Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Newington PD Searches For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

Police issued an alert about a 12-year-old girl from Connecticut who went missing over the weekend. Maekaeli Barnes left her home at some point on the night of Sunday, Oct. 16, the Newington Police Department in Hartford County reported. Police did not provide any information about her possible destination. Authorities...
NEWINGTON, CT
insideradio.com

Alex Jones’ Lawyer Loses Radio Show On WICC Bridgeport, CT.

Attorney Norm Pattis took a leave of absence from his 12-2pm weekday program on Connoisseur Media news/talk WICC Bridgeport, CT (600) to represent Alex Jones in his recent defamation suit, which ended with the conspiracy theorist being ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent. Jones has for years falsely claimed that the deadly shooting was a hoax and was staged by actors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy