Not something you see every day, a Missouri hunter stumbled upon a “monster mushroom” while out and about in a wooded area earlier this month. The Missouri Department of Conservation took to its Facebook account to share images of the ginormous fungus. “Check out this massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom Jackson Sifford found while recently hiking in Stone County!” The post reads. “Chicken of the Woods is a layered, fan-shaped fleshy fungus. It grows in overlapping clusters on dead or dying trees, stumps, buried roots, or living trees. Find them through November!”

STONE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO