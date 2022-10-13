Some Miss USA contestants allege ‘favoritism’ in this year’s competition. The organization says it is investigating.

Read full article on original website
Miss Texas has been crowned the winner of Miss USA 2022
Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned the new Miss USA on Monday night. She works as a model and fashion designer.
The new Miss USA doesn't believe the government should have any say in gender-affirming care for trans youth
"Trans hate is never appropriate in any time, in any place," new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, who represented Texas during the pageant, told Insider.
Former J. Crew chief Jenna Lyons to join 'Real Housewives of New York City' cast
Jenna Lyons, the New York City fashion designer who was famously outed by the New York Post over a decade ago, will join the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City” next year for the show’s 14th season. With a notable LGBTQ fan base, the...
“MEET THE PRESS” UNVEILS SLATE FOR MEET THE PRESS FILM FESTIVAL AT DOC NYC
SIXTH ANNUAL FESTIVAL TO FEATURE TWO WORLD PREMIERES & SHOWCASE THE YEAR’S BEST IN SHORT DOCUMENTARY FILMS ON NOV. 15 AT DOC NYC. October 17, 2022 — The Meet the Press Film Festival at DOC NYC unveiled its 2022 programming slate today, as Meet the Press gears up for its sixth year bridging the gap between political journalism and film through a leading showcase of the year’s best issue-based short documentaries.
