NFL

Cowboys Official Move Up on Dak Prescott on Practice Injury List

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys are listing Dak Prescott as a "limited'' participant in the Thursday practice here at The Star.

FRISCO - The status for Dak Prescott for Sunday? Unchanged.

The status for the Dallas Cowboys rehabbing quarterback on Thursday? A major change.

The Cowboys are listing Prescott as a "limited'' participant in the Thursday practice here at The Star , marking the first time he has been listed that highly since his Week 1 thumb injury.

Before the session, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke enthusiastically of Prescott's recovery process, though he did not fully reveal the plan that would later unfold.

"Dak had a good day yesterday," the coach said. "He threw post-practice and it went well. The plan today is to have him participate in the quarterback school drills and then he will throw again post-practice."

But in fact, this was obviously something slightly more than "post-practice,'' as we are told Dak was involved in individual drills .

"He looks healthy," receiver CeeDee Lamb said. " I’m just waiting on his return.”

This doesn't change the plan for Dallas at Philadelphia on Sunday night. The NFC East showdown between the 4-1 Cowboys and the 5-0 Eagles will still feature undefeated Cooper Rush as the No. 1 QB, but maybe for only one more week.

Prescott almost surely will not start at quarterback for the Cowboys this weekend. But "America's Team'' is getting closer, as that thumb heals from surgery, to re-inserting its locker room leader into the lineup.

Dak himself has said he is "antsy as f---'' to get back into the lineup , and he was of course disappointed this week when he was told that medically, his thumb is not quite ready to do more than throw at practice. ("Disappointed'' with the diagnosis, not "unhappy with McCarthy,'' as has been erroneously reported.)

But "happy'' can truly come next week, when Prescott's status likely takes another permanent leap forward.

