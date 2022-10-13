Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Lingering lake effect snow for the south shore
Parts of the south shore are still under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning until 7pm this evening. Lake Effect snow continue to fall from the Bayfield Peninsula through the U.P. of Michigan. Some areas like Gile, WI have received over a foot of snowfall. Now if you live in this area you are likely cleaning up snow today. If you are an outdoor winter enthusiast, do not get to excited. We are looking a nice warm up through the week and into the weekend.
VIDEO: Michigan hit with early winter storm
It's a scene you normally wouldn't expect to see for at least another month or so — snowy gusts piling up on cars. Video provided by Storyful shows Monday morning's winter storm conditions creating snow drifts in a Michigan parking lot.
'There's snow place like home': Wisconsin wakes up to 1st snowflakes❄️
While the snow won't stay on the ground (as it is far too early in the season for that) it does mark a week full of wintry weather.
kdal610.com
South Shore Winter Weather Advisory and Warning
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Iron County and a Winter Weather Advisory for Ashland County until 7 p-m on Monday. Lake effect snow on the south shore of Lake Superior could total 6 to 9 inches in parts of Iron County and 3 to 6 inches in the snow belt areas of Ashland County.
Upper Peninsula expecting a foot of snow in an early-season winter storm
While lower Michigan is going back and forth between super cold weather to "I can totally wear shorts today" the Upper Peninsula are about to get a foot of snow. Yes, a foot. Starting tonight through Tuesday, places like Marquette and Houghton are expected to see almost more than six to 12 inches of snowfall in an early-season winter storm. This is not the first snowfall of the season for the U.P., their first snow of the...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week
It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Upper Peninsula braces for up to 13 inches of snow
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting a winter storm to begin in Marquette Sunday evening. According to a recent NWS forecast, the Upper Peninsula may experience heavy snow and high winds. Current radar shows light rain showers scattered across Upper Michigan, but the NWS expects...
Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota
It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
spectrumnews1.com
Monday turns bitterly cold with some places getting snow
Wisconsin will get its first true punch of polar air this week. A northwest wind kicks in this evening, dropping temperatures rather rapidly overnight. With that, a statewide freeze is likely as temperatures dive down into the 20s by Monday morning. Make sure to dress for winter, as wind chills...
Winter Is Coming: 6 Ways To Help You Prepare For A Michigan Winter
There is so much to do with so little time. As a new Michigan transplant, I am not a stranger to snow. However, I know the lake effect snow hits differently. Thankfully, I have fabulous friends and coworkers who have blessed me with the wisdom and knowledge on how to handle the winter season in style.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Snow to taper off this afternoon
The massive low influencing the weather over the Northland is still in play this weekend. We should wake up Saturday morning to light snow flying about for most of us. Now we aren’t expecting to get a lot of snow but once again we might be waking up to a light coating on mostly grassy surfaces. The emphasis will then shift to the south shore as the lake effect snow machine gets going.
wtmj.com
Freeze Warning in effect for all of Southeastern Wisconsin
The cold is coming, and coming fast. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Warning for all of southeastern Wisconsin lasting until Monday morning at 9am. The agency says temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight, while temperatures may remain near freezing along the. lakeshore. These...
Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know
A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
natureworldnews.com
Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin
A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
WLUC
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
NWS Alerts in effect HERE. Heading into the weekend with a flurry of mixed rain and snow. An inch or less of snowfall can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. Sunday night through Monday, snowfall of 1-3 inches will be possible, though areas could approach a half-foot or more in the Michigamme Highlands and the Keweenaw Peninsula.
What does an early first snowfall mean for Minnesota's winter?
We got the first measurable snowfall out of the way and this year, it came early. On average, we see the first measurable snowfall (defined by 0.1 inches or more) in the first week of November. This year it came about three weeks early which puts it in the top 10% of early snowfalls. It’s only the third time it's happened this early since 2000.
wtmj.com
Freeze Warning issued for Southeast Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday morning
The cold is coming, and coming fast. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin starting Sunday evening and lasting into Monday morning. Low temperatures could reach the upper 20s to low 30s Sunday night. These temperatures could kill plants and damage...
WNCY
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
