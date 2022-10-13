Jose Andres Group Moving to Trust Building in Fall 2023

José Andrés Group , formerly known as the ThinkFoodGroup, is expanding into DTLA with a new restaurant coming to the Trust Building at 433 S Spring St.

World-renowned restaurateur José Andrés is expanding quickly throughout Los Angeles. This year the humanitarian opened two new restaurants inside the Conrad hotel in Downtown Los Angeles: San Laurel and Agua Viva, and has even more coming next year. Andrés plans on opening Bazaar Meat and another in the Grand LA, across from Disney Concert Hall. Now the famous chef is getting ready to open another new restaurant in the Fall of 2023 , according to Eater Los Angeles . Additional details have yet to be revealed.

This isn’t the only development concerning the José Andrés Restaurant and the Trust Building. The group, which will remain headquartered in Washington D.C., will move into the property and operate its 30-plus restaurants from the space. The fast-growing hospitality group has restaurants in some of the country’s biggest markets, such as Miami, NYC, and Las Vegas. The group’s restaurant concepts can also be found internationally in the Bahamas and the United Arab Emirates.

Once the company moves into this space, it will also serve as the home of José Andrés Media , which focuses on food-related content. Founded in 2021, José Andrés Media produces books, podcasts, and other digital content, expanding the group’s reach even further. The company will release its first show on Discovery+ in late 2022 and feature Andrés and his daughters eating their way through Spain. Andrés has also launched a podcast, Longer Tables, featuring exclusive interviews, cooking demos, and audience questions.

Photo: Official

