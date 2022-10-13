Read full article on original website
Artificial Intelligence Is Being Used to Generate a New Kind of Deepfake
For the previous two years, I’ve been following a lady across the web. It sounds ominous, I do know, however hear me out. Her identify is Albertina Geller, and I first stumbled throughout her on-line in October 2020, on LinkedIn. She’d listed herself as a “self-employed freelancer” in Chicago. I’m additionally a self-employed freelancer, so we had that in frequent. In her bio, she stated that “I be taught & educate folks how you can be wholesome, steadiness their intestine and enhance their immune system for wholesome dwelling.” I’ve had some intestine and immune-system points myself. It was a connection virtually written within the stars.
Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse is getting slammed in internal documents: ‘An empty world is a sad world’
Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg introduced a couple of 12 months in the past that he was betting his firm’s future on the metaverse. So far, it’s trying like a foul wager. Zuckerberg renamed the corporate he leads “Meta” to emphasise the transformation, however the primary metaverse that the...
