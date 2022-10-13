ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbourne, PA

Phillymag.com

New Affordable Apartments Arrive in Overbrook Park

Developer Odin Properties turned an apartment building gutted in a fire four years ago into attractive apartments within reach of the average Joe and Jane. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What you won’t find at the new Overbrook...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Thunderbird Salvage is bringing unique and antique items to the Kensington area.

Philadelphia’s Kensington Beach has slowly but surely become an up-and-coming hotspot. Many people have begun to open businesses in the small neighborhood. George A. Mathes, owner of the antique store Thunderbird Salvage, is no different. “I was like, ‘Why don’t we have a salvage store in here?'” George explained. “You know, do something interesting and creative in the neighborhood.'”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rew-online.com

CBRE Arranges $7.4 Million Sale of Veterinary Practice in Norristown, PA

CBRE announced today the $7.4 million sale of a 25,150 sq. ft. veterinary practice located at 2626 Van Buren Avenue in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The CBRE Net Lease Team comprised of Michael Shover, Matthew Gorman, Thomas Finnegan, and Rob Thompson represented the seller, LMP Van Buren LLC, a local fund who bought the property in 2019, while also procuring the buyer, CVVF Norristown-Met LLC, who is based in Nashville, TN and has a fund dedicated to buying veterinary practices.
NORRISTOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 145 East 8th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Services

M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 145 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops on Fayette St. Close to all major roadways and walking distance to the train station.Walk into the open living room and dining room, with large windows and providing lots of natural light. The first floor offers one full bathroom, an updated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is a door off the kitchen that leads out to your own private backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and your second full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also on this level. Head up to the third floor and you'll find the third and fourth bedrooms. This home has central air and a large unfinished walkout basement, perfect for storage. ​
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Wawa Expansion in Philly May Change in Light of Incidents

Philadelphia Councilman Mike Driscoll said Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans after more than 100 youth ransacked a store in Mayfair Sept. 25, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Wawa closed two stores in the city last year, at 9th and South streets and 13th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Philadelphia Among Peer Cities Most Heavily Reliant on Eds and Meds Economy

Innovative technology in a modern hospital operating room futuristic medical interface concept Keeping a close monitor on the patient's statImage via iStock. A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia found that higher education institutions and hospitals power close to 13 percent of the economy in the Philadelphia region, write Mike D’Onofrio and Isaac Avilucea for Axios.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Acme Supermarket Owner Albertson Sold to Kroger

Customers leave the Acme Market in the Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center. The owner of Acme supermarket, Albertsons, is being sold to Kroger for $20 billion, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Acme Markets once dominated the Philadelphia supermarket scene. The Malvern-based supermarket chain was sold to Idaho-based...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
