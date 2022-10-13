Read full article on original website
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
Phillymag.com
New Affordable Apartments Arrive in Overbrook Park
Developer Odin Properties turned an apartment building gutted in a fire four years ago into attractive apartments within reach of the average Joe and Jane. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What you won’t find at the new Overbrook...
phl17.com
Thunderbird Salvage is bringing unique and antique items to the Kensington area.
Philadelphia’s Kensington Beach has slowly but surely become an up-and-coming hotspot. Many people have begun to open businesses in the small neighborhood. George A. Mathes, owner of the antique store Thunderbird Salvage, is no different. “I was like, ‘Why don’t we have a salvage store in here?'” George explained. “You know, do something interesting and creative in the neighborhood.'”
WSFS CARES Foundation Provides Grants to Six Community Organizations in the Tri-State Area
Image via Beat the Streets Philadelphia. The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank, has provided grants to six community organizations across its footprint as part of its continuing series of philanthropic activities.
Too much crime: Chain closes shops in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s most iconic convenience store chain, Wawa, is closing two more stores in the city that it calls home. The stores, which are located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market in Center City will be permanently closing this fall, the company announced on Thursday. In recent years,...
Halloween in Philadelphia, new restaurants to try, 'A Different World' reunion | FYI Philly
We visit Halloween hangouts, new dining standouts and the cast of "A Different World" reunites. Plus, art with Puerto Rican flare.
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $7.4 Million Sale of Veterinary Practice in Norristown, PA
CBRE announced today the $7.4 million sale of a 25,150 sq. ft. veterinary practice located at 2626 Van Buren Avenue in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The CBRE Net Lease Team comprised of Michael Shover, Matthew Gorman, Thomas Finnegan, and Rob Thompson represented the seller, LMP Van Buren LLC, a local fund who bought the property in 2019, while also procuring the buyer, CVVF Norristown-Met LLC, who is based in Nashville, TN and has a fund dedicated to buying veterinary practices.
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 145 East 8th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Services
M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 145 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops on Fayette St. Close to all major roadways and walking distance to the train station.Walk into the open living room and dining room, with large windows and providing lots of natural light. The first floor offers one full bathroom, an updated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is a door off the kitchen that leads out to your own private backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and your second full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also on this level. Head up to the third floor and you'll find the third and fourth bedrooms. This home has central air and a large unfinished walkout basement, perfect for storage.
californiaexaminer.net
Philadelphia’s Turbulent Weekend Continued On South Street And In Old City
At least five people were hurt, two critically, in shootings across half a dozen Philadelphia neighborhoods on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The police reported making a single arrest. A lady, 22, was shot in the head above her left eye in the Cobb’s Creek neighborhood at approximately 8:30 p.m....
Look No Further Than Clifton Heights for Good Drinks
A mango martini at the Original Clam Tavern in Clifton HeightsImage via Jose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Philadelphia region has plenty of variety when it comes to wetting your whistle, whether it’s a cutting-edge cocktail, a bone-dry wine, or a really good beer.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Delco Locales Finally Make It to the Monopoly Board
A special new edition Monopoly game board released Oct. 11 has a Main Line theme, but includes places like Villanova University, Haverford College and the Glen Mills Train Station located in Delaware County, writes Franki Rudenesky for Philly Voice.
Wawa Expansion in Philly May Change in Light of Incidents
Philadelphia Councilman Mike Driscoll said Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans after more than 100 youth ransacked a store in Mayfair Sept. 25, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Wawa closed two stores in the city last year, at 9th and South streets and 13th...
Wawa to close 2 Center City Philadelphia locations due to continued safety concerns
Wawa is closing two Center City Philadelphia stores because of "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement from the company.
PhillyBite
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
Non-profit repairing homes for free in West Philadelphia
"Rebuilding Together Philadelphia repairs 125 homes every year," said Stefanie Seldin, President/CEO of Rebuilding Together Philadelphia. "Overall, we're going to do 20 houses in this neighborhood and then next year, it'll be another 20 and then another."
SEPTA’s Proposed Bus Network Provides Several Improvements, But Also Has Some Drawbacks
SEPTA's proposed plan for the bus network offers improvements, but also leaves holes in the service.Image via Sandy Smith, Philadelphia Magazine. SEPTA recently released its proposed bus network for public comment, and while the new plan offers several improvements, it also comes with some drawbacks, writes Sandy Smith for the Philadelphia Magazine.
Philadelphia Among Peer Cities Most Heavily Reliant on Eds and Meds Economy
Innovative technology in a modern hospital operating room futuristic medical interface concept Keeping a close monitor on the patient's statImage via iStock. A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia found that higher education institutions and hospitals power close to 13 percent of the economy in the Philadelphia region, write Mike D’Onofrio and Isaac Avilucea for Axios.
Acme Supermarket Owner Albertson Sold to Kroger
Customers leave the Acme Market in the Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center. The owner of Acme supermarket, Albertsons, is being sold to Kroger for $20 billion, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Acme Markets once dominated the Philadelphia supermarket scene. The Malvern-based supermarket chain was sold to Idaho-based...
ATV riders take over Columbus Boulevard near Ben Franklin Bridge
A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard, near the Ben Franklin Bridge, on Sunday evening, according to police.
Lowe’s to Refresh Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Station, Elevating Layout Up a Few Ladder Rungs
The Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Company station, shown here in its 1950s form, is about to be refreshed again. Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Company is getting a spruce-up that goes far beyond an exterior wash with an industrial-strength hose. Lowe’s, the North Carolina home improvement brand, is celebrating National First...
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
