Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter.

The release states that McCleskey targeted businesses he delivered for while employed at Home City Ice. He would enter the gas stations masked and armed and hold the gas station clerk at gunpoint while demanding money.

Gas Station Robbery Suspect McCleskey (Franklin Police Department)

On January 21, 2022, Franklin Police arrested McClesky for aggravated robbery at three Franklin gas stations. It was discovered that McCleskey had also robbed gas stations in Moraine, Huber Heights, Beavercreek and Riverside.

In August, McCleskey pleaded guilty to all seven charges of aggravated robbery with a firearm. He has now been sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison.

