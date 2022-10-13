ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0dyV_0iXz5qf100

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter.

Suspect arrested 5 months after fatal Riverside shooting

The release states that McCleskey targeted businesses he delivered for while employed at Home City Ice. He would enter the gas stations masked and armed and hold the gas station clerk at gunpoint while demanding money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g948J_0iXz5qf100
Gas Station Robbery Suspect McCleskey (Franklin Police Department)
Officer stabbed in Dayton, reported stable

On January 21, 2022, Franklin Police arrested McClesky for aggravated robbery at three Franklin gas stations. It was discovered that McCleskey had also robbed gas stations in Moraine, Huber Heights, Beavercreek and Riverside.

In August, McCleskey pleaded guilty to all seven charges of aggravated robbery with a firearm. He has now been sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison.

Comments / 4

 

