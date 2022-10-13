ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fortune

Home-equity loans: Turn your house value into cash

As you repay your mortgage over time, the equity in your home will increase. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Homeownership allows you to build equity—and that can be a great way to build wealth over time. Equity is the market value of your home, minus...
CNET

Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022

Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
CNET

The Pros and Cons of a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC)

A home equity line of credit, or HELOC, can be a good option to finance a major life expense like a home renovation, consolidate debt or cover an unexpected emergency. While there can be significant benefits to using a HELOC, they have a notable downside, which is that you must put your home up as collateral to secure your loan.
Money

Zillow Review | Mortgage Refinance

While best known as a properties listings site, Zillow actually boasts multiple other offerings, such as real estate services, reports on the home buying market, and mortgage products — including mortgage refinance loans. Zillow’s mortgage refinance marketplace includes thousands of lenders operating throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii and Washington,...
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Now Have the Advantage Over Sellers

Between rising mortgage rates, high inflation, sky-high real estate prices and an uncertain stock market, it’s really hard to buy a house now. But after two years of pandemic-fueled price hikes and bidding wars, the balance of power in the housing market is finally shifting towards buyers — especially in western states like California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Fall Next Year

It’s been quite a turnaround for the once-hot housing market: Home prices are already falling in many cities, and there’s more where that came from. New data from real estate company CoreLogic predicts the cities that are most at risk of home price declines over the next year. Here are the top five:
SILVERDALE, WA
KTEN.com

Is 660 a Good Credit Score?

Originally Posted On: https://www.jeannekelly.net/credit-tips/is-660-a-good-credit-score/. If you’re wondering ‘is 660 a good credit score,’ your credit score isn’t as high as it should be or could be, and it’s likely costing you money. An analysis by Zillow, the real estate marketplace, reveals just how much money.
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: 3-year CDs hit 4% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A certificate of deposit may be...
CBS News

How to get a $100,000 personal loan

Are you in need of a lump sum in the ballpark of $100,000? Are you looking to do a major home renovation? If so, a personal loan may be able to help. So, is one right for you? Here's a closer look at how to get a $100,000 personal loan, including the qualification requirements, costs, and funding times. Plus, find three alternative ways to get a large loan amount!
morningbrew.com

Curse of the adjustable rate mortgage

Contextualizing the finance news you need to know. Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Hall of Financial Horrors—our seasonal series exploring the *ghoulish* side of personal finance. Prepare to enter…the House on Adjustable Rate Mortgage Hill. 😱. When Dave Ortynsky and his wife bought their apartment in the Greater...

