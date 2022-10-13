Read full article on original website
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Indoor Vs. Outdoor Weed: Which Type Of Cannabis Gives You A Better High?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Both outdoor and indoor marijuana are capable of producing the best weed in the land. But which gives you the best high?. Cannabis options these days are more bountiful than ever before. It seems there is...
KoreConX Technology Announces Cannabis Companies Can Now Raise Money Using Credit Cards
KoreConX, an all-in-one platform for data management and compliance is “enabling companies to raise money by accepting credit cards.” Companies “are now able to accept investments via credit cards from investors using KoreConX All-In-One Platform, (...) without the abusive high fees normally charged by companies in this sector,” reads a press release published Monday afternoon.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
LegalZoom Acquires Indian SaaS Company Revv
LegalZoom.com Inc LZ has acquired Revv, a Bangalore, India based document automation and forms template company. The financial terms remain undisclosed. Founded in 2018 by ex-Freshworks Inc. FRSH executives Rishi Kulkarni and Sameer Goel, Revv is a self-service document automation and electronic signature platform. Revv offers legally binding eSignatures coupled with vetted templates, cloud-based workflow automation, native API, Zapier integration, analytics, cloud-based storage, and audit trails.
3 ways app developers keep kids glued to the screen – and what to do about it
From learning numbers to learning how to brush your teeth, it seems there’s a kids’ app for everything. Recent US statistics indicate more than half of toddlers and three-quarters of preschoolers regularly access mobile apps. So it’s no surprise there has been an explosion of options within the app market to keep kids engaged. These apps certainly offer some fun interactive experiences, not to mention good educational content in many cases. They’re also very good at keeping young minds engaged. So what’s the catch? You just read it: they are very good at keeping young minds engaged – so much that...
1,422 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Sunday a total of 1,422.28 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,877,698, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,320.20), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Two Reasons Paycor Analyst Likes About Its Talenya Acquisition
Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy on Paycor HCM, Inc PYCR and a $42 price target. Paycor announced the acquisition of Talenya, a small HCM vendor with an advanced AI toolset to enhance how recruiters search for candidates. Berg liked the acquisition from a high level as it played...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $192M Worth Of Bitcoin
What happened: $192,903,276 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1qlkdlchlylfdkspvevnlqqlmt4l222hwva2z3n7. $192 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: #. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Crypto Whale Just Moved $24M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $24,261,979 worth of Ethereum off Binance. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
