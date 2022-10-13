Read full article on original website
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Cracker Barrel to open east El Paso restaurant near Eastlake area in November
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new Cracker Barrel restaurant will open in east El Paso in the Eastlake area in late November, the company announced. The restaurant will be at 13381 Gateway West and it will hire more than 200 full- and part-time employees. The hiring process began Monday, Oct. 7. You can go […]
Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?
EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
Alleged Walmart shoplifter shot in September by EPPD charged
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man shot by El Paso Police (EPPD) after allegedly lunging at him with a knife after reportedly shoplifting from a Neighborhood Walmart in Northeast El Paso in September is now behind bars. Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger, 22, is charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault on a Peace officer. As […]
1 person “accidentally shot” in Lower Valley
UPDATE: El Paso police say one man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was accidentally shot. Police did not say if they arrested any suspects or provide any details on how the accidental shooting happened. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person...
UPDATE: Traffic congestion on I-10 after Stanton Bridge shooting
UPDATE: All lanes regarding I-10 have since been cleared. All traffic congestion near US 54 is now clear due to the Stanton bridge reopening. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Traffic is currently backed up on I-10, headed to the Bridge of the Americas or the free bridge, located by the Chamizal National Memorial Park, after […]
Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
Female suffers critical injuries after falling in canal near Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team was on the scene at Cesar Chavez Border Highway and Fonseca after a female patient reportedly fell from a fence and into a canal. According to EPFD, the female patient was rescued using a basket and is receiving medical care for severe […]
Water outages scheduled throughout the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas– Two areas of the Borderland will experience planned water outages this coming week. There will be one in Northwest El Paso, affecting those living in the High Ridge, Bear Ridge, and Chaparral Park North Neighborhoods. El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest...
Crime of the Week: Two armed men rob Family Dollar in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying two men involved in a robbery in central El Paso. On Oct. 6, two men walked into the Family Dollar store located at 6501 Alameda and threatened a store employee as well as a customer. Both men […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 14, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Body found in canal in San Elizario
San Elizario, Texas -- A body has been found in a canal near Petunia Dr. San Elizario. The call came out after 12 p.m. Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, San Elizario Fire and the US Border Patrol responded to the call. This is a developing news story. Download...
6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso
As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front heading our way
El Paso is expecting one more day of calm weather before rain chances return. A strong low pressure will move over our area, producing rain chances and cooler weather this weekend. We expect a cold front to arrive Saturday into Sunday, giving us possible all-day rain Sunday. Temperatures are expected...
El Paso County celebrates breaking ground on new off-road vehicle park in Fabens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15. San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly […]
3 People Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Tuesday. The crash happened at the 1600 block of N.Ascencion Street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
1 person injured in shooting at foot of Stanton Street bridge into Mexico
UPDATE – Police say an assault took place in the vicinity of the Stanton Street bridge and a security guard intervened, firing off at least one shot. One person was transported to a hospital with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Originally, police had said the injured person was critically wounded. The security guard […]
Stanton Bridge closed following shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Stanton Bridge will be closed until further notice, according to police. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
Las Cruces Traffic Alert: I-10 westbound closed at milepost 137
UPDATE: I-10 westbound lanes at milepost 139 are now open, removed from NM Roads. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound is closed at milepost 137 due to a motor vehicle crash. Drivers are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and...
Soak Your Cares Away In These Beautiful Hot Springs Near El Paso
Natural hot springs are pretty cool ... no pun intended ... and we have a several right in our own backyard. There are amazing hot springs around the United States and the benefits of soaking up their waters include pain relief, improving blood circulation and more. Not to mention the...
