KVIA ABC-7

Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?

EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Alleged Walmart shoplifter shot in September by EPPD charged

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man shot by El Paso Police (EPPD) after allegedly lunging at him with a knife after reportedly shoplifting from a Neighborhood Walmart in Northeast El Paso in September is now behind bars. Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger, 22, is charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault on a Peace officer. As […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

1 person “accidentally shot” in Lower Valley

UPDATE: El Paso police say one man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was accidentally shot. Police did not say if they arrested any suspects or provide any details on how the accidental shooting happened. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Traffic congestion on I-10 after Stanton Bridge shooting

UPDATE: All lanes regarding I-10 have since been cleared. All traffic congestion near US 54 is now clear due to the Stanton bridge reopening. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Traffic is currently backed up on I-10, headed to the Bridge of the Americas or the free bridge, located by the Chamizal National Memorial Park, after […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Water outages scheduled throughout the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas– Two areas of the Borderland will experience planned water outages this coming week. There will be one in Northwest El Paso, affecting those living in the High Ridge, Bear Ridge, and Chaparral Park North Neighborhoods. El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 14, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Body found in canal in San Elizario

San Elizario, Texas -- A body has been found in a canal near Petunia Dr. San Elizario. The call came out after 12 p.m. Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, San Elizario Fire and the US Border Patrol responded to the call. This is a developing news story. Download...
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso

As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front heading our way

El Paso is expecting one more day of calm weather before rain chances return. A strong low pressure will move over our area, producing rain chances and cooler weather this weekend. We expect a cold front to arrive Saturday into Sunday, giving us possible all-day rain Sunday. Temperatures are expected...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County celebrates breaking ground on new off-road vehicle park in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15. San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person injured in shooting at foot of Stanton Street bridge into Mexico

UPDATE – Police say an assault took place in the vicinity of the Stanton Street bridge and a security guard intervened, firing off at least one shot. One person was transported to a hospital with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Originally, police had said the injured person was critically wounded. The security guard […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Stanton Bridge closed following shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Stanton Bridge will be closed until further notice, according to police. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces Traffic Alert: I-10 westbound closed at milepost 137

UPDATE: I-10 westbound lanes at milepost 139 are now open, removed from NM Roads. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound is closed at milepost 137 due to a motor vehicle crash. Drivers are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Tom Handy

O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis

Beto O'Rourke campaigning in El PasoScreenshot from Twitter. On his recent tour in Texas, Beto O’Rouke stopped in El Paso where he is originally from. The Democratic challenger for governor has not made many references to this situation about asylum seekers or migrants, but he gave some clear guidance on what he would do if elected governor.
EL PASO, TX

