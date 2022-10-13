Read full article on original website
CNET
BTS Hiatus Until 2025 Unleashes Deluge of Fan Sadness on Twitter
Global phenom Kpop group BTS is disbanding so that its members can undertake their mandated military service before reforming "around 2025," per an official statement Monday. In response, fans have flocked to Twitter promising to wait for their triumphant return. BTS has risen to international stardom in the decade since...
CNET
Kanye West Is Buying Parler After Twitter, Instagram Impose Restrictions
Kanye West, the artist now known legally as Ye, may soon have his own social media company. On Monday, Ye has agreed to purchase right-wing-leaning social media platform Parler, according to the site's parent company, Parlement Technologies. It is an agreement in principle, with the parties saying they intend to...
CNET
A Quick Way to Go Viral in Politics? Get Your Ad Banned
All it took was a shocking 30-second ad for Eric Greitens to become a trending topic on social media this summer. The Missouri Republican Senate hopeful's ad starts with him walking up to a home, shotgun in hand and pistol on his hip. He says the target "feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice." After a team of men in military fatigues ram the door down, Greitens walks in saying he's acting on behalf of former President Donald Trump's political movement, hunting "RINOs" -- a mocking abbreviation among conservatives, "Republicans In Name Only."
CNET
Meta's 'Horizon Worlds' Virtual Land Isn't Grabbing Users, Report Says
"An empty world is a sad world." That's reportedly one of the concerns expressed in an internal Meta document related to Horizon Worlds, Meta's virtual land that's also the company's key metaverse offering for consumers. Internal documents including memos from employees show that Horizon Worlds isn't pulling in the number...
CNET
Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? Comparing It to the Past 6 Years of iPhones
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro phones are all now available. With that in mind, you're probably wondering: Should you upgrade to the iPhone 14? Above all else, the answer depends on which phone you currently own. If you have a recent model like the iPhone 13 or 12, you should wait. If your phone is older though, it's worth figuring out how much you'll gain by jumping to a newer iPhone.
CNET
'House of the Dragon': When Episode 9 Hits Your Time Zone
Life moves fast, but House of the Dragon moves faster. Rhaenyra Targaryen was just 14 years old when the show began, and Viserys Targaryen was a spritely new king. Now, after the events of episode 8, King Viserys is well and truly on the way out. The day Viserys has been priming Rhaenyra for -- the succession -- is close at hand.
CNET
9 Tips to Prepare Your TV for the Next Episode of 'House of the Dragon'
Picture settings on your new TV might not be ideal right out of the box. Getting the best image possible out of your TV will make all your shows and movies pop. We break down all the settings you'll need to adjust to get the best picture quality. HBO's House...
CNET
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 last month, Apple has now rolled out another software update, iOS 16.0.3. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
CNET
Sealed iPhone From 2007 Sells for $39,000 at Auction
Apple released its iPhone 14 lineup last month, but someone dished out $39,339.60 on Sunday for an untouched, unboxed, original 2007 iPhone. LCG Auctions had a sealed 8GB iPhone on the block, and the winning bid exceeded the auction house's expectation of $30,000. "One of the most important and ubiquitous...
CNET
How to Pick the Best Keyboard Case for the iPad Pro
The most recent iPad Pro might be over a year old, but it's still a beast of a tablet thanks to its M1 processor, gorgeous display and optional 5G. And if you want to take full advantage of its powerful hardware and use it for more than just scrolling through social media, you should invest in a proper case with a built-in keyboard. Adding a keyboard to your iPad Pro helps it feel more like a real laptop, and makes it a great tool for typing up emails, essays and more while you're on the go. So read on if you're on the hunt for the best iPad Pro keyboard case options on the market right now.
CNET
The Apple Watch SE Is the Best Smartwatch Gift for iPhone Owners
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. The 2022 Apple Watch SE may not be the flashiest new Apple Watch alongside the new temperature-sensing Series 8 and souped-up Ultra. But with a $249 starting price, it's easily the most practical Apple Watch for most people.
