The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
3 undocumented immigrants arrested, 1 sought in connection to far east El Paso homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three people and are still searching for a fourth suspect in connection to a homicide in far east El Paso. Deputies said all four suspects were in the U.S. illegally and have...
KFOX 14
Police identify suspect in shooting at Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
KFOX 14
New Cracker Barrel location in far east El Paso looking to hire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso will have two Cracker Barrel locations by this Fall. The company announced it's hiring over 200 full and part-time employees for its location at 13381 Gateway West in far east El Paso. Hiring started Monday for positions in the restaurant and retail...
KFOX 14
'Spectacular' Christmas light show expected at Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved to work with Fred Loya Partners to bring a "spectacular light show to Ascarate Park" this year. The contract for the Holiday Lights on the Lake was voted on Monday. The event will kickoff on November...
KFOX 14
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash in Dallas to be buried in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jacob Arellano, a police officer who served the Dallas Police Department and was killed last week, will be buried in his hometown. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was...
KFOX 14
EP Water announces temporary water outage in Northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso water announced that some neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso will be without water services Monday night. The scheduled temporary water outage is scheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last overnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The planned water shut off...
KFOX 14
Hunt School of Nursing associate professor named 2022 Texas Nurse Practitioner of the Year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A professor at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso from the Hunt School of nursing was named the 2022 Texas Nurse Practitioner of the Year in September. As a nurse practitioner and nursing advocate, Christy Blanco, D.N.P., R.N., WHNP-BC, FAANP,...
KFOX 14
Shooting in Northeast El Paso sends one person to hospital with critical injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a shooting that happened on the 8500 block of Dyer early Sunday morning. According to EPPD, one male was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the call came in at 2:52...
KFOX 14
El Paso Children's Hospital hosts 6th Annual St. Baldrick's Head Shaving Event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 6th Annual St. Baldrick’s Head Shaving Event was held Saturday morning. The El Paso Children’s Hospital in Partnership with Southwest University shaved heads to raise money for the nonprofit organization. The non-government funder raises money and grants for research that helps...
KFOX 14
Walmart begins offering over-the-counter hearing aids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart announced it will begin offering over-the-counter hearing aids online and in Walmart vision centers in Texas, including El Paso. Texas is one of seven states where these OTC hearing aids are available starting Monday, and they will soon be available at additional Walmart Vision Centers nationwide.
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 16th through Oct. 23rd
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Connect. A full closure of Juarez traffic will be in place. Ramp F, which connects I-10 westbound to I-110 southbound; Ramp H, which connects I-10 eastbound to US 54 northbound, to the Juarez ramp; and Bridge 15 to the Juarez ramp, will be closed. Traffic is advised to use alternate bridge crossings.
KFOX 14
Crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza caused delay for drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza caused major delay Monday morning. The crash blocked the left 2 lanes and caused backup to Don Haskins. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. The crash happened at 8...
KFOX 14
Shooting in Lower Valley leaves one person with critical injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to El Paso Fire Department one male was transported to Del Sol Medical Center with a gunshot wound. EPFD say the male was in his twenties. The injured male was taken with a code 3 condition which indicates severe injuries according to EPFD.
KFOX 14
Crash reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multi-vehicle crash was reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca Monday afternoon. It's unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved. EMS is currently checking three patients at the scene. It's unknown what caused the crash. The right lane is closed. Motorists are...
KFOX 14
Planned water service outage will impact some northwest El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday. The outage will begin at 8:00 p.m. The shut-off will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, El Paso Water stated. Customers may not have water service or...
KFOX 14
Autopsy complete in Organ Mountain High School football player Abe Romero
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The Medical Examiner released the autopsy for a Las Cruces high school football player that died weeks after a game he played in. Abe Romero died on September 17 while receiving treatment at an El Paso hospital. Romero who played football for Organ Mountain...
KFOX 14
Community First Coalition holds forum for candidates in Districts 1 and 8
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Community First Coalition held the second candidate forum Sunday afternoon. Candidates from Districts 1 and 8 were invited to the free public event at The Sacred Heart Gym in South El Paso. The nonpartisan forums gave the eighteen candidates including two incumbents a...
KFOX 14
Woman seriously injured after falling from fence into Border Highway canal
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was taken to the hospital with severe injuries following a water rescue at the Border Highway and Fonseca Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The spokesperson said a woman in her 30s was pulled out of the canal. The...
KFOX 14
Game of the week: Pebble Hills squeezes out win over Montwood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week eight of high school football was Pebble Hills versus Montwood. Montwood's Diego Oaxaca scored to put the Rams on the board first early in the game. Next Pebble Hill's Jacob Ledesma responds with a drive into the...
