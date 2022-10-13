ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Police identify suspect in shooting at Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
New Cracker Barrel location in far east El Paso looking to hire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso will have two Cracker Barrel locations by this Fall. The company announced it's hiring over 200 full and part-time employees for its location at 13381 Gateway West in far east El Paso. Hiring started Monday for positions in the restaurant and retail...
'Spectacular' Christmas light show expected at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved to work with Fred Loya Partners to bring a "spectacular light show to Ascarate Park" this year. The contract for the Holiday Lights on the Lake was voted on Monday. The event will kickoff on November...
EP Water announces temporary water outage in Northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso water announced that some neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso will be without water services Monday night. The scheduled temporary water outage is scheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last overnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The planned water shut off...
El Paso Children's Hospital hosts 6th Annual St. Baldrick's Head Shaving Event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 6th Annual St. Baldrick’s Head Shaving Event was held Saturday morning. The El Paso Children’s Hospital in Partnership with Southwest University shaved heads to raise money for the nonprofit organization. The non-government funder raises money and grants for research that helps...
Walmart begins offering over-the-counter hearing aids

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart announced it will begin offering over-the-counter hearing aids online and in Walmart vision centers in Texas, including El Paso. Texas is one of seven states where these OTC hearing aids are available starting Monday, and they will soon be available at additional Walmart Vision Centers nationwide.
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 16th through Oct. 23rd

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Connect. A full closure of Juarez traffic will be in place. Ramp F, which connects I-10 westbound to I-110 southbound; Ramp H, which connects I-10 eastbound to US 54 northbound, to the Juarez ramp; and Bridge 15 to the Juarez ramp, will be closed. Traffic is advised to use alternate bridge crossings.
Crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza caused delay for drivers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza caused major delay Monday morning. The crash blocked the left 2 lanes and caused backup to Don Haskins. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. The crash happened at 8...
Shooting in Lower Valley leaves one person with critical injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to El Paso Fire Department one male was transported to Del Sol Medical Center with a gunshot wound. EPFD say the male was in his twenties. The injured male was taken with a code 3 condition which indicates severe injuries according to EPFD.
Crash reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multi-vehicle crash was reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca Monday afternoon. It's unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved. EMS is currently checking three patients at the scene. It's unknown what caused the crash. The right lane is closed. Motorists are...
Planned water service outage will impact some northwest El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday. The outage will begin at 8:00 p.m. The shut-off will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, El Paso Water stated. Customers may not have water service or...
Community First Coalition holds forum for candidates in Districts 1 and 8

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Community First Coalition held the second candidate forum Sunday afternoon. Candidates from Districts 1 and 8 were invited to the free public event at The Sacred Heart Gym in South El Paso. The nonpartisan forums gave the eighteen candidates including two incumbents a...
Game of the week: Pebble Hills squeezes out win over Montwood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week eight of high school football was Pebble Hills versus Montwood. Montwood's Diego Oaxaca scored to put the Rams on the board first early in the game. Next Pebble Hill's Jacob Ledesma responds with a drive into the...
EL PASO, TX

