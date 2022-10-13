Saturday morning, Brenham Police found evidence of a theft taking place at the city maintenance building. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:00, Officer Grayson Marburger located a stack of tires outside the fenced in area of the City of Brenham maintenance building in the 300 Block of West Second Street, which he knew should not be where they were. Officer Marburger contacted a fellow city employee, and the buildings were checked. After investigation, it was discovered that unknown suspects made entry into the building and stole several power tools as well their portable batteries. It was found that they damaged the ignition of a 4-wheeler which they attempted to steal but were unable to. The theft of the tires appeared to have been interrupted by a passing vehicle. At this time there is a suspect vehicle description, but it is being withheld during this initial investigation period.

