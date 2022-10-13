Read full article on original website
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOTS FIRED
A Houston man was arrested Sunday night after shots were fired. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:40, Officers responded to the 900 block of Armbrister Street in reference to a disturbance with possible shots fired. After investigation, Mark Lott Garrett, 48 of Houston, was taken into custody for Deadly Conduct – Discharge of a Firearm, after it was found that he fired at a vehicle that was occupied, placing the occupant in danger. Officers recovered the firearm in question and were advised by Communications that Garrett also had an outstanding warrant for Driving While License Invalid. Garrett was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
THEFT AT CITY MAINTENANCE BUILDING
Saturday morning, Brenham Police found evidence of a theft taking place at the city maintenance building. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:00, Officer Grayson Marburger located a stack of tires outside the fenced in area of the City of Brenham maintenance building in the 300 Block of West Second Street, which he knew should not be where they were. Officer Marburger contacted a fellow city employee, and the buildings were checked. After investigation, it was discovered that unknown suspects made entry into the building and stole several power tools as well their portable batteries. It was found that they damaged the ignition of a 4-wheeler which they attempted to steal but were unable to. The theft of the tires appeared to have been interrupted by a passing vehicle. At this time there is a suspect vehicle description, but it is being withheld during this initial investigation period.
TWO ARRESTED FRIDAY EVENING
Two men were arrested on multiple charges Friday evening after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:50, Officer Eric Crosby effected a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 East for a license plate violation. Officer Crosby conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle due to there being an odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. Located during the vehicle search was marijuana, suspected cocaine, an AR-15 rifle, and open containers of alcohol. Driver, Blake Lattimer, 25 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and an Open Container. Passenger, Joshua Crowder, 27 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, an Open Container, and three active warrants (Driving While License Invalid, Display Expired Registration and Driving While License Invalid). Lattimer and Crowder were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
WASHINGTON COUNTY RESIDENTS RECEIVE THE AWA “WILL ROGERS AWARD”
Two Washington County residents were recognized for their effort to preserve and perpetuate the heritage of the American cowboy. Lonnie and Barbara Tegeler of Chappell Hill received the Will Rogers Award from the Academy of Western Artists for their “Rocking T” chuck wagon. The award was presented to...
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER THEFT AT WALMART
Two people were arrested Saturday night after the local Walmart store reported a theft. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officers conducted an investigation on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Day Street in connection with a Theft report from the Walmart Supercenter. After investigation, Daniel Aremu, 18 of Richmond, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and Ibrahim Toure, 18 of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. All stolen items were recovered and returned to Walmart. Aremu and Toure were transported to the Washington County Jail where it was found that Aremu also had Marijuana concealed on his person and was further charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
SGT. THUMANN AND KOLT HONORED FOR SERIES OF DRUG BUSTS
One of Fayette County’s top deputies and his K-9 partner have been recognized for their part in getting dangerous drugs off of the streets. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek has announced that Sgt. Randy Thumann and K-9 Officer Kolt received the K9s4Cops Superhero Award for the Top Narcotics Seized for the year 2022.
BLINN WOMEN’S SOCCER LOSES A CLOSE ONE TO #2 TYLER
The Blinn College women's soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision to Region XIV adversary Tyler Junior College on Saturday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. Though the Buccaneers (5-8, 4-8 Region XIV) fell to the second-ranked Apaches, it was still a historic day for the program. When sophomore...
COW-CALF CLINIC SCHOLARSHIP COMMITTEE 4TH ANNUAL DRAWING
The South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic Scholarship Committee will present their 4th Annual Scholarship Drawing. The drawing benefits graduating seniors in a nine-county area and supports the annual Cow-Calf Clinic Youth Track. This year’s drawing boasts over $34,000 worth of prizes, spread out over 18 opportunities to win!. Only...
TYLER DEFEATS BLINN MEN’S SOCCER 4-2
The Blinn College men's soccer team fell short in a 4-2 loss to No. 5 Tyler Junior College in a Region XIV bout Saturday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. After sophomore midfielder Joseph Boyce tied the match at 2-2 with a goal in the 49th minute, Tyler scored the go-ahead goal in the 52nd minute and added an insurance tally in the 90th.
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS KIDS GONE FISHIN’, WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER EVENTS
Two guests will be on hand this week for the Community Corner on KWHI. Tammy Jaster and Angelica Gamboa of the City of Brenham will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about the 16th Annual Kids gone Fishin’ at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center on Saturday. Washington County Chamber...
LARRY & MARY WHIGHAM, BLINN COLLEGE FOUNDATION GIFT GRAND PIANO TO BLINN MUSIC DEPT.
The Blinn College-Brenham Campus has a new “grand lady” at its Machat Music Facility. Longtime supporters Larry and Mary Whigham gifted $25,000 and the Blinn College Foundation gifted $7,590 for the purchase of a Yamaha C7 grand piano, one of the most sought-after pianos in the world for live music venues, theatres, and recordings.
BUCCANEER FOOTBALL FALLS TO TYLER 42-24 ON SATURDAY
The Blinn College football team fell to Tyler Junior College 42-24 in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference tilt Saturday at Cub Stadium in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers are now 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the SWJCFC. Blinn had a promising start to Saturday's tilt, opening the game with a...
TEXAS ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL BRINGS LARGE CROWDS TO DOWNTOWN BRENHAM
The 7th Annual Texas Arts & Music Festival brought people from all over to downtown Brenham this weekend to enjoy vibrant art displays and lively tunes. The festival featured the opportunity to shop at various vendors and food trucks, listen to music and watch artists in person as they painted their creative visions.
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL ON BRENHAM SPORTSLINE TONIGHT (MONDAY)
Coach Megan Whalen and members of the Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team will be on tonight's (Monday's) edition of the Brenham Sportsline. The Cubettes are hosting their 18th Annual "Dig Pink" Match tomorrow (Tuesday) night in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Brenham takes on Montgomery beginning at 6pm...
BRYCE NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Bryce as its Pet of the Week. Bryce is a young adult neutered Labrador Retriever who Brenham Animal Services says is a “multi-purpose canine” who is friendly and playful. Bryce loves to jump into the pool and splash away. He would...
BURTON PANTHERS TO FACE RUNGE ON “PINK OUT NIGHT”
Burton High School has announced that this Friday’s football game against the Runge Yellowjackets is going to be “Pink Out Night”. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink to school that day and at the game that night in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The...
WASHINGTON COUNTY CHAMBER HOSTING HEALTH CARE FORUM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will host a Health Care Forum this Thursday at Blinn College. Dr. Tiffany J. Berry, Vice President of Primary Care – Baylor Scott & White, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon. In addition, there will be an expert panel on hand following the keynote to answer additional questions from the audience. The panel consists of Jason Jennings, President of Baylor Scott & White Health College Station Region; Dr. Eric Alford, BSWH Family Medicine/Regional Medical Director; and Dr. Seth Sullivan, BSWG Infectious Disease.
CUB FOOTBALL TEAM BEATS LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 17-3 FOR THIRD STRAIGHT WIN
The Brenham Cub Football Team continued their winning ways with a 17-3 victory over Lamar Consolidated last (Friday) night. The first half was a defensive battle. The only score came on a 21 yard field goal by Grant Mayfield with 7:07 left in the first quarter to put Brenham up 3-0.
HISTORICAL PAINTING ON DISPLAY AT BLUEBONNET ABSTRACT AND TITLE
The Bluebonnet Abstract and Title Company is displayed a painting in their lobby with historical significance. The Chappell Hill Historical Society has loaned them a painting from local artist, the Reverend Johnnie Swearingen. The Bluebonnet Abstract and Title Company is located in the former Brenham Guardian Savings and Loan Building...
KWHI GETTING READY FOR HALLOWEEN PARTY
KWHI will continue its tradition of giving away great prizes the whole family can enjoy at its annual on-the-radio Halloween Party. Entry cards for the Halloween Party, set for 7 p.m. on Halloween night, have been delivered to all Brenham and Burton schools and are also available at KWHI’s offices at 223 East Main Street in Brenham.
