1 dead, 1 arrested after rollover crash in Stanislaus County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a rollover crash late Sunday night in Stanislaus County. CHP Modesto officers responded around 9:58 p.m. to calls of a rollover crash on Northbound Interstate 5, near the Westley Rest Area in Vernalis. When...
Unsecured dog on motorcycle leads to drugs, gun in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was pulled over for having an unsecured dog in the back, which led deputies to find drugs and a gun in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop near Hughes and McKinley Avenues on Wednesday. The rider, 58-year-old David...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Henoba Natalie Magana
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Henoba Natalie Magana. Henoba Natalie Magana is wanted by Law Enforcement for Identity Theft. 30-year-old Magana is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Henoba Natalie Magana is...
Multiple high schools receive threats, Fresno PD increases security
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is clearing the air about multiple threats made to several high schools. According to the police department, they increased their patrol units at Edison, Fresno, and Bullard High Schools due to the threats. Investigators say the threats were not real and...
65 residents displaced after large building fire in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Around 65 residents have now been displaced after a large building fire Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department responded to a building fire around 10:42 p.m. on Belmont Avenue and Broadway Street. When the first crew arrived on the scene, they found...
Shattered glass injures fans at Valley Children's Stadium, coach on leave
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno State coach is now on administrative leave after shattering a window at the Valley Children’s Stadium, injuring fans sitting below. Fans sitting under the retired Messer 21 jersey section of the stadium were injured after the shards of broken glass came raining down on them during Saturday’s game.
A win for Clovis Community students suing school over conservative flyers
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Three Clovis Community College students are one step closer in the lawsuit against the school regarding conservative flyers. The nonprofit organization, Foundation for Individual Rights and Expressions (FIRE), represents Daniel Flores, Juliette Colunga and Alejandro Flores, who filed the lawsuit back in August. The three...
GasBuddy report: Fresno seeing steady decline in gas prices
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Although Fresno gas prices are still hurting people's wallets, it’s getting better according to a GasBuddy report. About 364 gas stations were surveyed with an average of $5.71. This price is 33.6 cents less than it was last week. GasBuddy says the average price...
Premo Pizza in northeast Fresno urges people to dine locally to help keep its doors open
FRESNO, Calif. — Premo Pizza, once a thriving business, now struggling to stay afloat. Like many local businesses in the Central Valley, inflation is making it harder to keep doors open. "But I don't want this to be coming just from me. This is for everybody. This has to...
Valley antique collectors gathered for The Old Town Vintage Market in Clovis on Sunday
CLOVIS, Calif. — We have all heard the saying, "One man's trash is another man's treasure." On Sunday, families to trinket collectors to knick-knack lovers were surrounded by antiques and collectibles of every size, shape, and color during the Old Town Vintage Market in Old Town Clovis on Sunday.
Fresno State Bulldog coach on administrative leave after shattering glass window over fans
FRESNO, Calif. — A close game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and San Jose State Spartans caused tensions to run high at Saturday's homecoming game. One of the Bulldog's coaches let his emotions get the best of him and shattered a glass window in the coach's box showering a few fans with glass below.
Porch Pirates might start popping up soon with holiday season right around the corner
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — As we've seen on social media these last couple of years, porch pirates have been caught year-round. Since the holiday season is just around the corner, that means you can guarantee we'll be seeing even more packages stolen. It's better to prepare yourself now before...
Bulldogs beat Spartans at homecoming game, Davante Adams' jersey retired
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Bulldogs won their first game in conference play Saturday night to keep the Valley Trophy in Fresno. And they did it in front of the big dogs. Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State great Derek Carr returned to campus to watch his teammate Davante Adams' jersey retirement ceremony.
