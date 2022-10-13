Read full article on original website
Roy Batty
4d ago
ANYONE who would STILL vote for a DEMOCRAT is insane, have they seen what a disaster they've been for the past 2 years?? the party is one of globalist elites who despise the middle class and working poor, hate free speech and want an all powerful big government..vote Red to save Vermont and the country
Reply
2
Related
WCAX
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont
Max Holzman is a big “boards” guy. He’s been snowboarding since the ‘80s and skateboarding for a long time, too. Gabbard tries to help Bolduc sway independent voters in New Hampshire. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Republican running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire got some...
WCAX
Gabbard tries to help Bolduc sway independent voters in New Hampshire
Max Holzman is a big “boards” guy. He’s been snowboarding since the ‘80s and skateboarding for a long time, too. GlobalFoundries wins $30M in federal funding to develop next generation of microchips. Updated: 3 hours ago. Tens of millions of dollars in federal cash are spurring...
vermontbiz.com
The Future Is Rural: Matt Dunne And The Center On Rural Innovation
Photo: Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation. Photo courtesy the Center on Rural Innovation. VermontBiz Talking to Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation, or CORI, which is based in an old general store in Hartland, is like hearing the history of economic development in Vermont — the one that is not based in Chittenden County.
Officials nudge Vermonters to weatherize, using state and federal incentives
The upfront cost of weatherization is high. State officials hope programs will help Vermonters afford it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officials nudge Vermonters to weatherize, using state and federal incentives.
WCAX
Third quarter campaign finance reports roll in
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The countdown to Election Day continues, with the most recent deadline marking third quarter campaign finance reports for federal candidates. In the U.S. Senate race in Vermont, Democrat Peter Welch has raised $5.17 million to this point. His campaign reports having $2.6 million on hand. Republican...
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
WCAX
Ezra Miller due in Vermont court for alleged theft
Social Security recipients will get an annual cost of living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home in Vermont. Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run Updated: 3 hours ago. Sheriff's deputies...
WMTW
New Hampshire DOT mobile message board altered with vulgar message about President Biden
Early risers driving on Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation roadside message board was altered overnight. For a brief time, the lighted message showed an expletive followed by the president's last name. The sign wasn't up for long and it was turned...
WCAX
Judge still working through motions in lawsuit filed by former Koffee Kup workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What’s next for the former Koffee Kup bakery? The Vermont-based bakery abruptly closed its doors in April 2021, laying off an estimated 247 employees in the Green Mountain State. A lawsuit filed by those who lost their jobs is still ongoing. The suit was first...
WCAX
Doctors to testify during day 6 of trial in cleaver murder case
A man arrested in Vermont who is suspected in a New Hampshire double-murder was previously investigated in connection with a stabbing death in the state of Washington. Social Security recipients will get an annual cost of living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. ‘Flash’ actor Ezra...
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
WCAX
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
Social Security recipients will get an annual cost of living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home in Vermont. Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run Updated: 3 hours ago. Sheriff's deputies...
PHOTOS: Hispanic and Latino Heritage Celebration draws Vermonters to Statehouse
The event was sponsored by the State of Vermont Office of Racial Equity and the state Human Rights Commission. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Hispanic and Latino Heritage Celebration draws Vermonters to Statehouse.
Vermont applies for federal grants to improve broadband
The funds would help communities within Vermont to connect to one another — and the state to other states. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont applies for federal grants to improve broadband.
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
thetrek.co
Days 161-167 Vermont Part 2: The Vermommyca Vortex and Beyond
The day after our musical escapade, we slept in. There was no way we were going to do the 17 miles over Killington and down to a Vermontica approved road that day. We went back and forth all morning about what we wanted to do. Finally, we landed on a late afternoon start, an attempt to hike up Killington for sunset/sunrise, and meeting Banana Bread at the Inn at Long Trail the next day. We called the Inn and they said we could camp in the parking lot across the street, no problem.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
WCAX
5th Annual Governor’s Cup features robotics students from across New Hampshire
PLYMOUTH, N.H. (WCAX) - More than 25 teams from high schools across New Hampshire competed in the 5th Annual Governor’s Cup this weekend. The Governor’s Cup is a robotics competition, where high school students compete for awards and scholarships based on robot performances. The event was started by Gov. Chris Sununu in 2018.
GOP Candidate In New Hampshire Claimed Narcan Keeps People Addicted
Recovery advocates called Don Bolduc’s comments about the lifesaving treatment “barbaric.”
Comments / 2