Vermont State

VTDigger

Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont

The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Retail cannabis stores say business is booming

Nearly two weeks after Vermonters celebrated retail cannabis’ introduction into the state’s market, business has been booming. “We’ve planned to have a lot of product ready and we’ve done great keeping up with the demand there. But we’ve definitely seen more people than even we were able to plan for,” said Nat Williams, General Manager of Ceres Collaborative.
VERMONT STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct $270 check payments arriving now for millions of people

Stimulus checks worth $270 are already on their way for eligible New Yorkers, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The checks are part of the latest stimulus payments issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) last month. She said that the taxation department would release the child and earned income tax payments by the end of this month to help fight rising inflation. It is estimated that 1.75 million New York residents will receive this payment.
INCOME TAX
manchesterinklink.com

A request for ‘Leaf Peepers’

I have a simple request for the Leaf Peepers inundating New Hampshire and clogging every road and highway in the state like plaque in an artery. Go home. Go back to Southern New England[1] and work on your watercolor paintings. Last weekend, I drove into Boston[2] to pick up my...
PETS
97.5 WOKQ

Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?

There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
TRAFFIC
Seacoast Current

The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
POLITICS
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE
vermontbiz.com

The Future Is Rural: Matt Dunne And The Center On Rural Innovation

Photo: Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation. Photo courtesy the Center on Rural Innovation. VermontBiz Talking to Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation, or CORI, which is based in an old general store in Hartland, is like hearing the history of economic development in Vermont — the one that is not based in Chittenden County.
VERMONT STATE
PhillyBite

Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Covid reality vs. ‘official’ Covid

The Vermont Department of Health, largely using VTDigger's "reporting" to get its message out there, assures everyone that the Covid community levels in Vermont are now perpetually "low," even though the CDC's own Community Transmission map currently (Oct. 13 a.m.) places the entire state in the "substantial" or "high" categories — with 11 out of 14 counties "high."
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield

Social Security recipients will get an annual cost of living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home in Vermont. Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run Updated: 3 hours ago. Sheriff's deputies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mynbc5.com

93-year-old ginseng root hunted in Vermont, could be worth thousands

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. The agency recently certified a 93-year-old ginseng root...
VERMONT STATE

