VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
mychamplainvalley.com
Retail cannabis stores say business is booming
Nearly two weeks after Vermonters celebrated retail cannabis’ introduction into the state’s market, business has been booming. “We’ve planned to have a lot of product ready and we’ve done great keeping up with the demand there. But we’ve definitely seen more people than even we were able to plan for,” said Nat Williams, General Manager of Ceres Collaborative.
Vermont applies for federal grants to improve broadband
The funds would help communities within Vermont to connect to one another — and the state to other states. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont applies for federal grants to improve broadband.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $270 check payments arriving now for millions of people
Stimulus checks worth $270 are already on their way for eligible New Yorkers, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The checks are part of the latest stimulus payments issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) last month. She said that the taxation department would release the child and earned income tax payments by the end of this month to help fight rising inflation. It is estimated that 1.75 million New York residents will receive this payment.
New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30
The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.
Officials nudge Vermonters to weatherize, using state and federal incentives
The upfront cost of weatherization is high. State officials hope programs will help Vermonters afford it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officials nudge Vermonters to weatherize, using state and federal incentives.
manchesterinklink.com
A request for ‘Leaf Peepers’
I have a simple request for the Leaf Peepers inundating New Hampshire and clogging every road and highway in the state like plaque in an artery. Go home. Go back to Southern New England[1] and work on your watercolor paintings. Last weekend, I drove into Boston[2] to pick up my...
PETS・
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
WCAX
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As two former Burlington High School educators seek to sue a PCB manufacturer in a new federal lawsuit filed earlier this month, similar cases are unfolding on the other side of the country. And those lawsuits could help the plaintiffs in Vermont win their case. Monday,...
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
vermontbiz.com
The Future Is Rural: Matt Dunne And The Center On Rural Innovation
Photo: Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation. Photo courtesy the Center on Rural Innovation. VermontBiz Talking to Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation, or CORI, which is based in an old general store in Hartland, is like hearing the history of economic development in Vermont — the one that is not based in Chittenden County.
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
VTDigger
Covid reality vs. ‘official’ Covid
The Vermont Department of Health, largely using VTDigger's "reporting" to get its message out there, assures everyone that the Covid community levels in Vermont are now perpetually "low," even though the CDC's own Community Transmission map currently (Oct. 13 a.m.) places the entire state in the "substantial" or "high" categories — with 11 out of 14 counties "high."
Stimulus update: Date that direct check payments worth up to $300 will be sent out revealed
Hawaii residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns can expect to receive payments worth up to $300 from the state starting next week.
WCAX
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
Social Security recipients will get an annual cost of living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home in Vermont. Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run Updated: 3 hours ago. Sheriff's deputies...
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
Many In New York Outraged After Dunkin’ Makes Secret Major Change
Many loyal customers are very upset Dunkin' has made a secret change. Late last week Dunkin' made a chance to its perks program, which is accessed via the Dunkin' app. The DD Perks program is now called the Dunkin’ Rewards. "Dunkin’ Rewards is driven and designed around member feedback....
mynbc5.com
93-year-old ginseng root hunted in Vermont, could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. The agency recently certified a 93-year-old ginseng root...
