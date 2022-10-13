Read full article on original website
Newer Lung Cancer Treatments Offer Improved Outcomes That are a ‘Whole Other Ballgame’ for Patients, Says Expert
An expert offers insight into the major treatment improvements over the past 20 years for early-stage and late-stage lung cancer. When comparing lung cancer treatments from 20 years ago to what is now available, current therapies are a “whole other ballgame,” according to Dr. Pierre de Delva. De...
New Study Shows Medicaid Expansion Associated with Increased Palliative Care Use for Cancer Patients diagnosed with Advanced Disease
American Cancer Society led research to be presented at the 2022 ASCO Quality Symposium. New data reported by researchers atthe American Cancer Society (ACS) shows Medicaid expansion was associated with increases in the use of palliative care among individuals with newly diagnosed stage IV cancer, although overall usage of palliative care was low. In addition, the increase post-Medicaid expansion varied by cancer type.The findings will be presented at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Quality Care Symposium in Chicago, September 30 - October 1.
New Research Shows Mortgage Discrimination is Adversely Associated with Receipt of Guideline-Concordant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Care
American Cancer Society led research to be presented at the 2022 ASCO Quality Symposium. Findings reported by researchers atthe American Cancer Society (ACS) and the Johns Hopkins University show that area-level mortgage discrimination is adversely associated with receipt of guideline-concordant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) care for cancer patients in the United States. The findings will be presented at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Quality Care Symposium in Chicago, September 30 - October 1.
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Managing Mesothelioma Presentation: October 1, 2022
While many patients with mesothelioma — a type of rare cancer that most commonly occurs in the membrane between the lungs and the chest wall — may not be eligible to undergo surgery, drug advancements in recent years have improved outcomes for patients with the disease, while new therapies continue to be studied, explained Dr. Aaron Mansfield.
The Fear of Cancer Recurrence is Real, Natural and Nearly Universal
There are ways to manage the fear of cancer recurrence, so it doesn’t become overwhelming or debilitating. Physicians like me and a network of resources are here to help. Throughout 15 years as a medical oncologist primarily caring for patients with breast cancer, I have found that fear of recurrence — the fear that cancer will return or advance — is nearly universal among patients with cancer undergoing curative treatment.
