Will Call of Duty Points Transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?
Wondering whether your hard-earned Call of Duty Points will transfer over to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II? Don't worry, we got the answers you're looking for. Initially revealed during a September Call of Duty Next event, Activision has players eagerly awaiting the Nov 16 release date...
Elden Ring Update 1.07 Adds Major Balance Changes: Full Patch Notes Detailed
A new update has been rolled out for Elden Ring, making a number of changes to spells, skills, incantations and weapons.
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Rewards: Full List
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Campaign is set to have several rewards up for grabs that players can earn for use in Multiplayer and Special Ops, as well as Warzone 2.0. With there being less than a week to go until Campaign Early Access, and under two weeks until the game's full release, here's a breakdown of the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign rewards.
Valorant Pros Talk Bringing Split Back to the Map Pool
DBLTAP spoke with players during the Valorant Champions 2022 group stage to get their thoughts on a simple question: What's the main thing you would want to see changed with Split before it returns to the map pool? Here's what we found.
Sentinels Adds Sacy, pANcada to Complete 2023 Valorant Roster Rebuild
Sentinels has officially signed Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi and Bryan "pANcada" Luna to its 2023 Valorant Champions Tour roster.
Convenience Trumps Charm in Animal Crossing-Inspired Hokko Life
Hokko Life aims for Animal Crossing and falls just short. Read our review.
Steam Mobile App Redesign Finally Released
The Steam mobile app has finally received a redesign, Valve announced.
Nintendo QA Tester to Receive $25,000 in Union Busting Settlement
The former Nintendo game tester who filed a labor complaint against the company will receive nearly $26,000 in a proposed settlement.
Does Scorn Have Auto Save?
Auto save has prevented countless gamers from losing precious in-game progress and now that Scorn has finally released gamers might be wondering if it will feature this helpful system.
Gotham Knights Confirmed Capped at 30 FPS on Console, No Performance Mode Available
Gotham Knights will be locked at 30 FPS on consoles and will not have a performance mode offering.
Xerneas Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Moves, Weaknesses, Counters
Here is a guide to maximize your chances against Xerneas who will be appearing in five-star raids until Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
Pokémon Sword & Shield to Lose Support for Online Features
The Pokémon Company has announced that some online features will no longer receive updates in Pokémon Sword & Shield.
Vampire Survivors Arcana Cards Explained
Players struggling against enemy hordes in Vampire Survivors can take a sigh of relief as we break down the highly beneficial Arcana card system.
What are Red Raid Eggs in Pokémon GO?
Here is a breakdown of the Red raid eggs began appearing throughout the map in Pokémon GO.
Konami Announces In-Game NFT Trading Platform
Konami is hiring developers for a platform that would allow players to trade in-game NFTs.
How to Watch Konami's Silent Hill Reveal
Konami has announced that new Silent Hill updates will be revealed this Wednesday. Here's how to watch along.
How to Solve Scorn's First Puzzle
The best way to approach solving the first puzzle in Scorn is through trial and error.
