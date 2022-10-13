ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Call of Duty Points Transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

Wondering whether your hard-earned Call of Duty Points will transfer over to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II? Don't worry, we got the answers you're looking for. Initially revealed during a September Call of Duty Next event, Activision has players eagerly awaiting the Nov 16 release date...
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Rewards: Full List

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Campaign is set to have several rewards up for grabs that players can earn for use in Multiplayer and Special Ops, as well as Warzone 2.0. With there being less than a week to go until Campaign Early Access, and under two weeks until the game's full release, here's a breakdown of the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign rewards.
Valorant Pros Talk Bringing Split Back to the Map Pool

DBLTAP spoke with players during the Valorant Champions 2022 group stage to get their thoughts on a simple question: What's the main thing you would want to see changed with Split before it returns to the map pool? Here's what we found.
Does Scorn Have Auto Save?

Auto save has prevented countless gamers from losing precious in-game progress and now that Scorn has finally released gamers might be wondering if it will feature this helpful system.
