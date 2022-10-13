Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Boardman trustees dismayed over ambulance tangle
BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Township trustees did not mince words in a response to surrounding communities’ unwillingness to support ambulance services in the township. Canfield and Poland have both said that they will stop offering their ambulance services to Boardman, citing the volume of calls. They...
WYTV.com
Local Army vet sees future in service to fellow soldiers
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Bartholomew Misiaszek, of Struthers, was sitting in his therapist’s office talking about getting out of the Army when he became inspired. “I was literally sitting in my therapist’s office almost in tears, and I’m just like I don’t know what I am going to do, this has been my life. And he was like just because you are getting out of the Army doesn’t mean you have to stop taking care of soldiers,” Misiaszek said.
WYTV.com
Shelter blankets needed for local facilities
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is doing its part to make sure people seeking shelter in the Mahoning Valley have something to help keep warm this winter. The ORRIN Collaborative to End Human Trafficking is collecting new and gently used blankets now through November 1. ORRIN stands for the Ohio Response, Recovery and Intervention Network.
WYTV.com
Scaregrounds hosts fill-the-truck event
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Scaregrounds hosted a fill the truck event on Sunday. The collected non-perishable items, clothes and household supplies will go to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Cheerleaders and football players from Canfield High School volunteered to support the cause. Mr. Mange is the...
WYTV.com
Bestselling author comes to library in 1st big event since remodel
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Book lovers will be happy to know that a national bestselling author is coming to the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County on Thursday. Elin Hilderbrand is most commonly known for her romance novels. Some of her popular titles include “Endless Summer,” “28 Summers” and “The Hotel Nantucket.” Most of her books take place around Nantucket Island.
WYTV.com
Butler Museum hosting fall lecture series
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Butler Institute of American Art is hosting a fall lecture series. On certain Sundays at 2 p.m., Dr. Louis Zona will speak to a crowd on different topics. This Sunday’s lecture focused on the meaning of art lingo with different displays and examples of...
WYTV.com
200 owners, pugs gather for 1st-ever Valley Pug Fest
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday was the first-ever Mahoning Valley Pug Fest. Pugs from the Valley gathered at the DeBartolo Commons outside the Southern Park Mall. The event had pug races, local dog rescues, food trucks and nonprofit agencies. There were over 200 pugs in attendance. The free event...
WYTV.com
YSU community celebrates Hispanic heritage
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday marks the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month. Youngstown State University celebrated Hispanic cultures with a free festival for everyone in the community. There was food, music, performers and vendors. Anna Torres is on the Hispanic Heritage Planning Committee. She said the event showcases...
WYTV.com
East Palestine switching to ‘MyID’ emergency service
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine is known as “The Place to Be.” It’s way ahead of the curve on a program to provide better treatment for anyone in the event of an emergency. We learned how it works and how it could help everyone in East Palestine.
WYTV.com
Masquerade Ball to benefit underprivileged children
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brightside Project in Columbiana County works tirelessly to serve children in the community. They’re making lives a lot brighter by making sure kids’ basic needs are met with food and personal care items. Saturday night, the nonprofit is holding its sixth annual...
WYTV.com
Safe sleep at center of SIDS awareness
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month, and there are several steps parents and caregivers can take to try to reduce risks. According to Mercy Health, prevention starts with good prenatal care that limits premature births and low birth weight. Sleep environment is also key.
WYTV.com
Poland joins Canfield in not offering ambulance services to Boardman
(WKBN) – There’s one less community tonight willing to help Boardman Township with ambulance service in non-emergency situations. As of 7 a.m. Saturday, Canfield will no longer respond. Plus, on Friday, an official with the fire district that services Poland reiterated their ambulances cannot respond either. In a...
WYTV.com
Renewal levy would help maintain Salem parks
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem voters will see a 1.3 mill levy on the ballot for the parks this November. The five-year renewal levy would generate $224,300. For a home valued at $100,000, it would cost about $26 a year. Since it’s a renewal, it would not cost taxpayers...
WYTV.com
Check for cats under your hood to save a life
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the temperature dips and winter nears, cats will often seek out any warm shelter they can find, and a warm car engine tends to be a popular spot. If you are not able to park your car in a garage, try to get in...
WYTV.com
Reminder: Wet leaves can be troublesome for drivers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaves will be accumulating on Valley roads in the next few weeks. With rain and wind in the forecast, Monday is a good day for a reminder about wet leaves on the road. Meteorologist Jim Loboy has the science and some advice to get you...
WYTV.com
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
WYTV.com
Long-time local car business closing after 83 years
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The phones at Welsh Motors have been ringing non-stop since the announcement of its closure Monday morning. Some people were trying to get service done before the doors close and others were offering their well wishes. The closure of Welsh Motors was announced on...
WYTV.com
Students on school bus that caught fire at local high school
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A school bus was on fire Monday morning, according to Cardinal Joint Fire District. Cardinal Joint firefighters were on the scene for a school bus engine that caught fire at Canfield High School just before 7:30 a.m. Deputy Fire Chief Matt Rarick says the students...
WYTV.com
Firefighters battle 3rd major fire in 24 hours
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a busy few days for firefighters in Trumbull County, with three fires at homes in two different communities. Three homes are either heavily damaged or destroyed following three separate fires in Girard and Liberty in a 24-hour span. The first one...
WYTV.com
1 taken to hospital in shooting at local apartment building
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment building in Austintown. According to Austintown Police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the arm in a domestic altercation around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Compass West Apartments on Compass West Drive.
Comments / 0