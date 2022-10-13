STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Bartholomew Misiaszek, of Struthers, was sitting in his therapist’s office talking about getting out of the Army when he became inspired. “I was literally sitting in my therapist’s office almost in tears, and I’m just like I don’t know what I am going to do, this has been my life. And he was like just because you are getting out of the Army doesn’t mean you have to stop taking care of soldiers,” Misiaszek said.

STRUTHERS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO