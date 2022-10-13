Read full article on original website
Related
5 Nabbed In New Canaan Traffic Stop With 2 Guns, Police Say
Three men and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly having two guns after being stopped for following each other at a high rate of speed in Fairfield County. The incident took place in New Cannan around 3:10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17 northbound on New Norwalk Road. According to Lt. Jason...
newcanaanite.com
Police: Weapons, Ammunition Found During Pre-Dawn Arrest in New Canaan
Police before dawn Monday arrested three men and two male juveniles after finding guns, ammunition and stolen items in vehicles they were driving in New Canaan. A sixth person fled from the scene on Raymond Street, a short dead-end road near the center of town, and has not yet been found, according to a police report.
DoingItLocal
Orange News: Burning Lawn
2022-10-17@11:32am–#Orange CT– #ctfire–In the rain there is a front lawn on fire in the 600 block of Grassy Hill Road. Downed power lines reportedly started the fire. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
sheltonherald.com
Garden honoring Hamden homicide victims would be 'a place for you to know that my son lived'
HAMDEN — In New Haven’s Botanical Garden of Healing, a brick walkway tucked below the rising face of West Rock bears the names of hundreds of victims of gun violence in the city. But because Kaymar Tanner was killed in Hamden, his name isn’t on it. “You...
9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
Old Lyme crash kills Darien man
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash!
2022-10-14@9:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– A two-vehicle crash at Mountain Grove and Fairfield Avenue with injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family Church
2022-10-15@3:45pm–The firefighters were called to the Holy Family Church at 700 Old Stratfield Road around 3:45pm for a fire on the altar. The fire was out on the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and help ventilate the building. It is not known if this will affect upcoming services.
Register Citizen
Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
Bunch Of Vehicle Violations Turns Up 2 Pounds Of Pot In Ridgefield Stop
Perhaps it was the cracked windshield. Maybe the broken tail light. Or the missing license plate. Whatever first the eye of a Ridgefield police officer led to the seizure of more than two pounds of pot and the arrest of a driver from Manhattan. Both the registration for the Chevy...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Rocks In The Road
2022-10-15@1055am–#Norwalk CT– Multiple reports of a resident putting rocks in the road on Silvermine Avenue near Silver Ledge Road. Possibly two cars with flat tires according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen,...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Old Saybrook first selectman working to tackle problems that may surprise you
(WTNH) – A leader of a growing beach town in Connecticut is working to tackle some problems that might surprise you. Old Saybrook is a well-known beach town in Connecticut. News 8’s Dennis House sat down with First Selectman, Carl Fortuna. Watch the video above for the full...
Washington Examiner
Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired
The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut. Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was the shooter who was ultimately killed when officers returned fire. His younger brother Nathan was wounded. "Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds,...
Weird Ways We Know It’s Going to Be a Bad Winter in Waterbury
Are we going to get hammered by nasty weather this winter in Connecticut? The weather authorities, all the big boys: The Farmer's Almanac, AccuWeather, NOAA, etc. have all issued dire predictions for winter 22-23. Waterbury already knew that. There are a few weird ways that us Brass City folk can...
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
Register Citizen
Stamford woman earns Emmy Awards for local TV news stories – including one on Greenwich's Coffee for Good
STAMFORD — City resident and Telemundo 47 news reporter Carolina Ardila just became a New York Emmy award-winner. Ardila, a bilingual journalist from Colombia who has lived in Stamford for about five years, was honored for two stories she reported alone as well as for contributing to coverage of three events: 2021 election night and storms Ida and Henri.
Staples High School Has Delayed Opening After Teacher Dies In I-95 Crash
A high school in Fairfield County is operating on a delayed start on Monday, Oct. 17 after one of its teachers was killed over the weekend in a crash on I-95 in Connecticut. Michael Sansur, age 52, of Darien, a technology education teacher at Staples High School in Westport, died from his injuries in the New London County crash that happened at about 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Old Lyme.
Register Citizen
Hamden firefighters fight blaze at old Hamden Middle School
HAMDEN — A fire broke out in the old Hamden Middle School Sunday, according to officials. In a Twitter post, the Hamden Fire Department said firefighters responded to the abandoned building at 560 Newhall St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. after smoke was reported billowing out of the structure's fifth floor.
Homeless Man Charged After Broad-Daylight Stabbing In Yonkers
A 55-year-old man is facing an assault charge after police said he attacked another man with a knife in Westchester County. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of 61 Riverdale Ave. in Yonkers at about 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Yonkers Police Department said.
Yale Daily News
Yale New Haven Hospital System acquires three more hospitals
The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals last week. The signing comes less than a month after a historic deficit triggered a slew of job cuts. YNHHS gains over 700 more beds via the acquisition agreement. The three hospitals — Rockville General...
Comments / 0