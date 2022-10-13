Read full article on original website
Vance, Ryan trade blows in nasty second Ohio U.S. Senate debate
With polls in Ohio showing a virtual tie and Election Day three weeks away, J.D. Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan both used Monday night’s U.S. Senate debate to stoke fears of extremism in an apparent effort to appeal to undecided moderates who will likely decide the closely-watched contest. It...
US businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse
A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data -- a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas. The Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee is made up of executives from 20...
Lima News
Michael Reagan:
I know it’s a false analogy. I know it probably has something to do with the way my mind and body have been messed with for the last two years by the people in charge in Washington and Sacramento. But honestly, I’m having trouble seeing much difference between Joe...
Lima News
House GOP’s Scalise defends Medicare, Social Security plans
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., the number two House Republican, defended his party’s approach to Medicare and Social Security, which has become a campaign issue ahead of U.S. midterm elections in November. It’s a mischaracterization to say the GOP plans to “cut” the programs, Scalise said...
Teens tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest
GENEVA (AP) — For their first trip to a celebrated robotics contest for high school students from scores of countries, a team of Ukrainian teens had a problem. With shipments of goods to Ukraine uncertain, and Ukrainian customs officers careful about incoming merchandise, the group only received a base kit of gadgetry on the day they were set to leave for the event in Geneva.
Lima News
China’s Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke as the party...
Lima News
The Week Ahead: Is the housing market braking or breaking?
Imagine if the housing market were covered in the news like the stock market. “Split-level ranch homes from the 1970s in the Midwest fell today after a forecast for a colder than usual winter.”. “Mid-century 3-bedrooms in the Mid-Atlantic rallied as new Census Bureau data showed population growth.”. “Renovated bungalows...
Lima News
Letter: Beware of the people Ryan says he loves
On Nov. 18, 2016, on the Rachel Maddow show on MSNBC, Maddow asked Rep. Tim Ryan if he liked Nancy Pelosi. Ryan’s response was, “I love Nancy Pelosi.”. During this campaign, Ryan has accused Vance of having been a venture capitalist in his past with business dealings in China.
Lima News
Biden aide says change in US military aid to Saudis is possible
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden’s options for re-evaluating U.S.-Saudi relations include “changes to our approach to security assistance to Saudi Arabia,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said. Sullivan declined to elaborate in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, saying...
electrek.co
US offshore wind sets a record with 58% growth in long-term targets in Q3
The US offshore wind industry has hit the ground running: Coastal states increased their long-term offshore wind targets by 58% in the third quarter of 2022. That sets a record for quarterly growth, according to the Business Network for Offshore Wind’s inaugural “US Offshore Wind Quarterly Market Report.”
Lima News
US retail sales stagnate as inflation, rates hit consumers
U.S. retail sales stalled last month as shoppers grew more guarded about discretionary purchases amid the worst inflationary environment in decades and rising interest rates. The value of overall retail purchases were little changed in September after an upwardly revised 0.4% gain in August, Commerce Department data showed Friday. Excluding gasoline, retail sales were up 0.1%. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.
Lima News
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Once upon a time, America was brave
She shapes the question in a voice of rainy-day melancholy, frames it with piano meditation. “All we’ve been given by those who came before. The work and prayers of centuries have brought us to this day. What shall be our legacy? What will our children say?”. Thus begins “American...
Being an effective leader starts with company culture
Panelists discuss how to be an effective leader at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on Oct. 11, 2022. To build a resilient team, you need to be a resilient leader—one that can respond to unexpected change. But after all a leader is only as good as its team, so more importantly, they have to create a culture within their company that will propel it forward.
NE & IA to share in $1 billion in funding for small businesses, entrepreneurs
The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs.
industrytoday.com
Managing Global Supplier Risk Heading into 2023
Risk management for manufacturers should include flexible supply chain financing for global suppliers to help protect business continuity. To assure business continuity in an increasingly turbulent and uncertain world, companies need to pay closer attention to the critical supplier networks they rely on to provide the goods coming into their warehousing, manufacturing and distribution operations.
The student debt relief application is live: Here’s what you need to know
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that student loan borrowers can begin to apply for debt relief through a new online application. Biden said the application is easy and fast. It will allow every borrower with an income of $125,000 or less ($250,000 for married couples) to have up to $10,000 in debt forgiven, […] The post The student debt relief application is live: Here’s what you need to know appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
nativenewsonline.net
PANEL: Infrastructure Law Creating A “Gold Rush” for Tribal Energy Projects
MILWAUKEE—With the passage of a “once-in-a-generation” infrastructure law last fall, funding opportunities for tribal energy projects have increased to unprecedented levels. That’s according to industry experts who spoke at an Indigenous business conference in Milwaukee this week. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), enacted last November, includes...
