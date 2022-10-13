Read full article on original website
Capital One Arena Adds Sports Bar To Caesars Retail Sportsbook
The home of the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards just got a little boost for sports bettors. Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. hosts plenty of sporting events and entertainment options, such as NHL and NBA games as well as concerts like Smashing Pumpkins and Iron Maiden. The stadium was also the very first professional sports venue to open a retail sportsbook in the United States.
