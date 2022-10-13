Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Unity and community celebrated at 70th anniversary event for Filipino Community Hall
Floral dancers dressed in pinks, greens and golds swirled their arches of flowers overhead like crowns, arranging them to look like individual petals of a larger flower. The performance by Batang Wapato illustrated unity and community, the same elements celebrated Saturday at the 70th anniversary of Wapato’s Filipino Community Hall.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council looks at grant for historic district along Naches Avenue
The city of Yakima was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation to look into creating a historic overlay district along Naches Avenue. The overlay district is a planning tool used to preserve or revitalize areas in the community with historic significance. The...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Kwik Lok facility part of tour promoting Washington manufacturers
Manufactured goods in Washington come in all shapes and sizes, from gigantic Boeing 737 aircraft that carry passengers thousands of miles to small plastic clips to keep bread and produce fresh. The latter product is produced in the Yakima Valley by Kwik Lok, a family-owned and -operated business that was...
Seize Delicious Dining Deal in Yakima at Legendary Sports Center
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy tasty food and beverages at The Sports Center in Downtown Yakima!. Dining Deals for Friday, October 21st, at The Sports Center in Downtown Yakima. This Friday, the Sports Center offers delicious, freshly made...
Yakima Herald Republic
School leaders, state superintendent meet in Yakima to discuss modified calendars
Dozens of school officials from around Washington gathered in Yakima to discuss the merits and challenges of modified calendars on Wednesday and Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center. In a keynote speech Thursday morning, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal discussed how the traditional school calendar can fall...
Yakima Herald Republic
Gertrude Gipson
Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, entered God's Kingdom on October 12, 2022, at the age of 97. Trudy was born to Pervis and Elizabeth Lee, on May 22, 1925, in Simmesport, Louisiana and lived in Simmesport and Beaumont, Texas during her school age years. In 1951, Trudy moved...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima residents ask for more information about missing boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs calling which read “Did you forget,” “We need answers” and “Justicia para...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima K-9 Trex facing unknown medical issues
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department took to Facebook this morning to announce police dog, Trex is facing unknown medical issues. The department asks you to keep Trex in your thoughts as he goes through treatment next week. According to YPD, Trex has been experiencing significant medical problems...
FOX 11 and 41
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open
TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
nkctribune.com
OCTOBER 13, 2022 HEADLINES – Northern Kittitas County Tribune
2022 Pangrazi Service Award bestowed on Jim Fossett – (photo courtesy of City of Cle Elum) Learn more about Medicare Open Enrollment options Oct. 19 in Cle Elum. League of Women Voters to host election security presentation next Wednesday, Oct. 19. ‘Fires Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape’ – National...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County Commissioner candidates have different views on solar, water utility
Solar farms and water have become pointed issues recently for Yakima County Commissioners as they head into the November election. Current commissioners have enacted a moratorium on moderate to large-scale solar farms in unincorporated areas of the county until a county code siting them can be devised. They’re also exploring...
FOX 11 and 41
Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
ncwlife.com
Streetside RV ordinance approved for Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.
Yakima Herald Republic
'Building critical relationships': Eastern Washington federal prosecutors to be stationed in Tri-Cities for first time
Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Washington will be stationed full time at the courthouse in Richland, the region’s top lawyer announced Friday. “What we need to do is to make sure we’re serving everyone,” Vanessa Waldref, U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington, said Friday during...
yaktrinews.com
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.
Comments / 0