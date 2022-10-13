ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Mercy Health St. Rita’s hosts high school students

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
 4 days ago
Dr. Jannat Bux watches as Bath’s Lauren Miller practices respiratory care on a dummy during Thursday’s Mercy Health - St.Rita’s Healthcare Futures Day at the Graduate Medical Education Center. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

LIMA — Mercy Health St. Rita’s hosted the second of three Healthcare Futures Days at the Graduate Medical Education Center where more than 125 high school students from across the region who are enrolled in advanced anatomy or bio-med classes were in attendance. This hands-on experience offered these students a glimpse at what a career in the medical field might be like, exposing them to high-demand health care jobs like doctors, nurses, lab technicians, social workers, therapists and more. Students moved through five hands-on clinical sessions, where they participated in a live simulation, learned to how to suture cuts, used an ultrasound machine, viewed disease tissue in a microscope and spent time in Ohio State Lima’s on-site advanced anatomy lab.

Bluffton teacher Scott Hoff said, “The future medical professionals for Lima are going to come from hopefully our area high schools. So I’ve got 42 kids from Bluffton today. They don’t know whether they want to go into medicine. It’s days like this that are going to inform them whether they want to go down that road or if it’s not their route. So that’s why I brought them today. It’s one thing for our students to see videos of this. It’s a whole other animal when you’re looking at them and touching them in person.”

Alex Sheidler, a junior from Bath High School, enjoyed his first session in the Ohio State Anatomy Lab. “I liked it. It was interesting. Some college students don’t even get to do that. It’s really interesting for someone like me.” Alex is unsure of which branch of medicine intrigues him most. Right now he is leaning toward exercise science. “So something like this, I can explore different categories of medicine and see what I’m interested in.”

Mercy Health takes a differing approach. J.J. Sreenan said, “We need more docs in our community and more healthcare professionals in our community. We have a huge shortage of nurses. We have a huge shortage of physicians and it’s just going to get worse. The average age of physicians is in the late 50’s. So by bringing these students in we are hopefully attracting them back here. Showing them the advanced training that we have right here in Lima will attract some back and maybe join our residency programs.”

Through a partnership with Guild Education, St. Rita’s has created industry-leading education benefit offers that include: 100% tuition coverage for in-network priority clinical pathways, including nursing, medical assistant, laboratory and respiratory; up to $5,250 per year toward in-network academic programs and undergraduate degrees; and up to $10,000 per year toward in-network nursing and other graduate degrees.

From attending college in our community to potentially becoming part of the new Ohio State rural healthcare medical school program and then completing their residency at St. Rita’s, students who want to pursue a career as a physician might have a pathway to do so right here in our community.

