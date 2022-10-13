ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Justin Herbert's historic night burns bettors at DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings, in a special Monday Night Football promotion, offered bettors even-money odds on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to throw at least one touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos. The odds of Herbert tossing at least one TD pass without the promotion were -800. Herbert did not throw a...
Yardbarker

Yankees Catcher Has A Thrilling Game 5 Prediction

The New York Yankees were able to survive Game 4 of the ALDS, staving off elimination with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The series now returns to Yankee Stadium for Game 5 tonight. The game will air on TBS and will get underway at 7:07 p.m. Eastern Time,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Commanders owner Dan Snyder is 'no longer under any NFL restriction'

While the latest controversy over Dan Snyder continues to dominate the headlines, another important development concerning the embattled Commanders' owner has taken place. The team’s legal representatives stated that Snyder is “no longer under any NFL restriction” with respect to his involvement in its day-to-day operations, per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhavbala of the Washington Post.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”

It’s been that sort of an offseason where the big names are ready to make big sacrifices to win the NBA 2022-23 title. Recently, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden said he was willing to do what it takes on and off the court for his maiden ring and the fourth for the outfit. And his attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates so far.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Las Vegas Raiders Can Be Getting Help in the Secondary

The Las Vegas Raiders had a week off to rest and recoup, but there were others who are recovering from a fair share of the injuries suffered earlier in the season. Come this week, the Raiders can be getting some much needed help in the secondary. The Raiders are in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Joe Buck suggests Broncos may regret preseason strategy

The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Postponement casts cloud over Guardians-Yankees elimination game

Fans and analysts alike have blasted MLB for the handling of and ultimate postponement of Monday's elimination playoff game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees due to rainy conditions. The league has since tried to explain the reasoning behind its decisions. MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

WATCH: Embiid, Brown share cool pregame moment at Linc

Philadelphia's sports teams are on absolute fire right now. The Phillies are streaking into the NLCS, the Sixers are expected to be contenders when the NBA season begins this week, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFL. The Union are postseason-bound as the best team in the MLS's Eastern Conference. Even the Flyers are winning!
Yardbarker

2 Colts Players Who Should Lose Their Starting Jobs

The offensive line for the Colts has been a problem. However, this problem may have been solved, at least for the time being. Against the ferocious Jaguars pass rush, the line stood firm. Matt Ryan was not sacked and was only hit on a few occasions. Ryan found more protection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Source: CBA rule preventing Lakers from reuniting with F Stanley Johnson

Despite the potential for a Hollywood reunion, the Los Angeles Lakers will be barred by a little thing called the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Utah Jazz announced over the weekend that they have waived veteran wing Stanley Johnson as part of their final roster cuts before the regular season. Johnson was acquired from the Lakers along with Talen Horton-Tucker as part of the Patrick Beverley trade in July.
LOS ANGELES, CA

