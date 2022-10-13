Read full article on original website
Lancaster man charged after allegedly threatening to ignite gas can indoors
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill someone by attempting to ignite a gas can indoors. Manheim Township Police responded to the 1700 block of Southport Dr. and found a man being restrained inside a home. The victim claimed Brian Gantz came into a bedroom saying he was going to kill them.
Man charged after kicking Chambersburg police officer
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was charged with assaulting a police officer during the early afternoon hours on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Robert Middaugh. Middaugh resisted arrest and resisted officers. He kicked an officer in the abdomen during this incident.
Three York men sentenced after trafficking cocaine
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Department of Justice, three York men were sentenced for trafficking cocaine. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three men from York were sentenced by the United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to a total of 120 months in prison for trafficking cocaine.
Police investigating Chambersburg burglary
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating the burglary of a business in Chambersburg. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the burglary of a business located within the 1100 block of Sheller Avenue in Chambersburg took place on Oct. 14, 2022. The business was burglarized at around 5 a.m.
Harrisburg man indicted for armed Sheetz robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
Arrests made after Carlisle woman killed at New Jersey pop-up car rally
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have announced more arrests in connection with chaos during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey last month that left a Carlisle woman dead. Cape May County prosecutors and Wildwood police said one man was arrested on a riot charge and another in...
Shots fired near Harrisburg school, lockdown lifted
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Foose School in Harrisburg was briefly placed into lockdown due to shots being fired nearby. According to a statement on the Harrisburg School District Facebook, the principal was notified of gunshots being fired in or near the Hall Manor housing community near the school. The...
Waynesboro Police warns residents about gift card scams
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department is warning residents in Franklin County about an apparent gift card scam using the department’s phone number. The department says that if you receive a call from any number where someone is asking you to buy gift cards and...
Missing Pennsylvania man found safe
CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cheltenham Police Department in Montgomery County is searching for 82 year old Kenneth Benner. He is described as 5 ft 10 in, 175 lbs, white hair, and hazel eyes wearing a dark gray sweater, tan shorts, and white shoes. He was last seen on October 15 at 2:30 P.M. at Abington Memorial Hospital.
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city’s mayor said Sunday.
Virtual reality available for Pennsylvania’s incarcerated parents & their children
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections on Monday introduced a program to bring virtual reality technology to incarcerated parents and their children. According to DOC, the program is part of the InsideOut Dads and Parenting Inside Out program. The VR element “leverages technology and community partnerships to promote healthy relationships and engagement between incarcerated parents and their children.”
Renovations on Kain Memorial are complete following vandalization
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kain Memorial at Lake Redman in York County was vandalized last month; however, it is now in much better shape. Renovations were in the works for the 20-year-old memorial and now they are finally complete. “What we’re really hoping is that bringing awareness...
Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces 2 adults
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.
Pennsylvania drought watch partially lifted, Central Pa. remains under watch
(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced that a drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains in place for 20 counties. The announcement came after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. The following counties remain on drought watch: Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Clearfield,...
More questions surround Steelton rat dumping
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a week since hundreds, if not thousands of domesticated rats were apparently dumped in Steelton and Harrisburg, and there are still a lot more rats than there are answers about this bizarre mystery. abc27 has reached out to the Steelton Borough and police...
Pa. inducts 5 people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania inducted five more people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman recognized a total of five inductees from York County today. Each of these inductees had one achievement in common. They all casted a ballot in every November election...
York County orchard feeling the effects of inflation
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — September’s inflation report confirmed what so many Americans already know — the price of almost everything is on the rise. Consumer costs, which jumped 8.2-percent in the past year, are having a big impact on small businesses across the Midstate. “There are just...
Southgate Shopping Center officially purchased
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority (CAMA) officially completed its purchase of the Southgate Shopping Center, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. This comes as CAMA purchased the remaining balance of the shopping center, totaling $4.5 million. This purchase plan was broken into two separate phases.
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission opens applications for the Clean Vessel Act Grant Program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced the availability of funding through the Clean Vessel Act (CVA) Grant Program. The PFBC is looking for interested partners to utilize the funds. This federal grant program, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will fund...
McCormick Riverfront Library Grand Reopening
The Dauphin County Library System has completed the renovation and restoration of the McCormick Riverfront Library. Learn more about the project, how it will increase the size and programing the library can offer and how to attend the grand reopening.
