Cumberland County, PA

abc27.com

Lancaster man charged after allegedly threatening to ignite gas can indoors

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill someone by attempting to ignite a gas can indoors. Manheim Township Police responded to the 1700 block of Southport Dr. and found a man being restrained inside a home. The victim claimed Brian Gantz came into a bedroom saying he was going to kill them.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Man charged after kicking Chambersburg police officer

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was charged with assaulting a police officer during the early afternoon hours on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Robert Middaugh. Middaugh resisted arrest and resisted officers. He kicked an officer in the abdomen during this incident.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Three York men sentenced after trafficking cocaine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Department of Justice, three York men were sentenced for trafficking cocaine. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three men from York were sentenced by the United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to a total of 120 months in prison for trafficking cocaine.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Chambersburg burglary

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating the burglary of a business in Chambersburg. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the burglary of a business located within the 1100 block of Sheller Avenue in Chambersburg took place on Oct. 14, 2022. The business was burglarized at around 5 a.m.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man indicted for armed Sheetz robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Shots fired near Harrisburg school, lockdown lifted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Foose School in Harrisburg was briefly placed into lockdown due to shots being fired nearby. According to a statement on the Harrisburg School District Facebook, the principal was notified of gunshots being fired in or near the Hall Manor housing community near the school. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Waynesboro Police warns residents about gift card scams

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department is warning residents in Franklin County about an apparent gift card scam using the department’s phone number. The department says that if you receive a call from any number where someone is asking you to buy gift cards and...
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Missing Pennsylvania man found safe

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cheltenham Police Department in Montgomery County is searching for 82 year old Kenneth Benner. He is described as 5 ft 10 in, 175 lbs, white hair, and hazel eyes wearing a dark gray sweater, tan shorts, and white shoes. He was last seen on October 15 at 2:30 P.M. at Abington Memorial Hospital.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

California city rests easier after serial killings arrest

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city’s mayor said Sunday.
STOCKTON, CA
abc27.com

Virtual reality available for Pennsylvania’s incarcerated parents & their children

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections on Monday introduced a program to bring virtual reality technology to incarcerated parents and their children. According to DOC, the program is part of the InsideOut Dads and Parenting Inside Out program. The VR element “leverages technology and community partnerships to promote healthy relationships and engagement between incarcerated parents and their children.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Renovations on Kain Memorial are complete following vandalization

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kain Memorial at Lake Redman in York County was vandalized last month; however, it is now in much better shape. Renovations were in the works for the 20-year-old memorial and now they are finally complete. “What we’re really hoping is that bringing awareness...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces 2 adults

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

More questions surround Steelton rat dumping

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a week since hundreds, if not thousands of domesticated rats were apparently dumped in Steelton and Harrisburg, and there are still a lot more rats than there are answers about this bizarre mystery. abc27 has reached out to the Steelton Borough and police...
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

Pa. inducts 5 people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania inducted five more people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman recognized a total of five inductees from York County today. Each of these inductees had one achievement in common. They all casted a ballot in every November election...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

York County orchard feeling the effects of inflation

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — September’s inflation report confirmed what so many Americans already know — the price of almost everything is on the rise. Consumer costs, which jumped 8.2-percent in the past year, are having a big impact on small businesses across the Midstate. “There are just...
DILLSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Southgate Shopping Center officially purchased

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority (CAMA) officially completed its purchase of the Southgate Shopping Center, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. This comes as CAMA purchased the remaining balance of the shopping center, totaling $4.5 million. This purchase plan was broken into two separate phases.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

McCormick Riverfront Library Grand Reopening

The Dauphin County Library System has completed the renovation and restoration of the McCormick Riverfront Library. Learn more about the project, how it will increase the size and programing the library can offer and how to attend the grand reopening.
HARRISBURG, PA

Community Policy