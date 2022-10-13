Heinz History Center unveils plans to honor Immaculate Reception 50th anniversary

The Immaculate Reception has been called the greatest play in NFL history and it turns 50 on Dec. 23.

Thursday morning, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, part of Pittsburgh’s Senator John Heinz History Center, announced plans for celebrating that 50th anniversary.

Starting on Nov. 9, Sports Museum officials said the museum will add rare and never-before-seen artifacts and images to its “Super Steelers” exhibition that examines Harris’ life and career.

Among other things, the installation will feature the football that Harris caught for the Immaculate Reception, the miracle, last-second desperation pass that gave the Steelers a 13-7 come-from-behind playoff victory over the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 23, 1972. It’s just the second time the ball will be on public view in a museum display, officials said.

The ball ricocheted off Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum’s shoulder as he collided with Pittsburgh running back John “Frenchy” Fuqua – quarterback Terry Bradshaw’s intended receiver – who said he didn’t touch the ball, which would have nullified the play under NFL rules in place at the time.

It was the Steelers’ first-ever post-season victory and helped set the stage for their four Super Bowl victories during the 1970s.

After fans rushed the field, the ball was grabbed by a Pittsburgh Press employee named Jim Baker after Roy Gerela kicked the extra point. Baker was on hand at a Thursday morning media event to pose for pictures with Harris.

Harris might have stunned the gathering a bit when he said he wasn’t particularly happy to be drafted by the Steelers out of Penn State in 1972.

“When I got that phone call that morning that said ‘Congratulations, you’re drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers,’ I said ‘Noooooooo.’ I did not want Pittsburgh to draft me,” Harris said. “Fifty years later, an incredible journey has brought me here.”

Prior to 1972, when Harris was the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year and helped lead the team to an 11-3 record, the Steelers didn’t have many winning seasons during the first 40 years of their existence. That season certainly helped change the fortunes of the franchise.

Sports Museum officials unveiled additional Franco Harris artifacts to be displayed, including Harris’ red Rancocas Valley High School (N.J.) jersey #32, the number he wore for the Steelers that will be retired later this year. Harris said he favored the number 32 because Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown wore it.

“It worked out okay for me in high school,” Harris said, adding that he wasn’t able to wear the number during his college career at Penn State because another player already had it.

“I can’t tell you how special it was when I went to the Steelers and I’m a rookie so I didn’t know if I should ask for it,” Harris said. “Our equipment manager Tony Parisi handed me a number 32 jersey, and wow I was excited about that. It worked out that way – I didn’t ask for it. The rest is history.”

Also, to be displayed – a “Franco’s Italian Army” helmet, Harris’ Rookie of the Year trophy and his Hall of Fame jacket. The items join others already on display, including a statue of Harris making the catch (identical to the one located at the Pittsburgh International Airport), Harris’ cleats from the play, and the Three Rivers Stadium field turf where it happened.

The Franco Harris installation within the “Super Steelers” exhibition will be on view from Nov. 9 through early 2024.

The Sports Museum also announced it is challenging fans to celebrate the Immaculate Reception by doing their best Immaculate Reception impression and posting “Francoing” photos to social media.

Fans can post photos of themselves #Francoing by tagging the History Center on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook. Fans will automatically be entered to win a prize package that includes tickets to a special 50th Anniversary event the Museum and the Steelers are hosting on Dec. 22, as well as exclusive merchandise. For more information, visit go to heinzhistorycenter.org/Immaculate50.