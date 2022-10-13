Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center hosts distracted driving mock crash

Read full article on original website
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Women of Achievement to induct 6 members in 2022 Class
ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Women of Achievement will have its induction ceremony Nov. 3 at Mount Vernon Estates. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light hors d'oeuvres and dessert bar. Mount Vernon Estates is located at 1041 US Highway 250 North, Ashland.
cleveland19.com
Stark County high school student dies in car accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
Ohio police officer to pay fine for crash with baby inside while on-duty
An Ohio police officer pleaded no contest and will pay a fine after a crash happened while the officer was on duty. According to the TimesReporter, Katelyn A. Brown, 26, a New Philadelphia police officer, was found guilty of failure to obey a traffic control device in connection to a crash that happened on August 29. […]
cleveland19.com
Woman dies after crashing into a tour bus in Mansfield
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman died early Sunday after crashing her Ford Focus into a tour bus that was backing into a driveway. Mansfield police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Trimble Rd. According to Mansfield police, the woman crashed into...
Deadly ATV crash in Marion County
A Prospect man has died after the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was driving went off the roadway and hit a tree.
ashlandsource.com
Lewis & Clark journals highlight Ashland Chautauqua virtual book discussion on Nov. 17
ASHLAND -- The Lewis and Clark expedition of 1804-06 was very well-documented. The journals of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark give a lively glimpse into the adventures of that expedition. These journals will be the subject of Ashland Chautauqua’s first virtual book discussion of the season, Thursday, Nov. 17.
nbc24.com
Two women seriously hurt Sunday in Seneca County crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 68-year-old Fostoria woman and a 42-year-old Sandusky County woman were seriously hurt following a two-car crash at the intersection of County Roads 592 and 31 in Seneca County at 9:35 Sunday morning. According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dorothy...
WKYC
Hope Meadows Foundation in Northeast Ohio harnesses power of horses to promote healing
WADSWORTH, Ohio — At a barn in Wadsworth, horses and humans are working together to promote healing. Hope Meadows, a non-profit, uses the power of equine therapy to help those they serve work through trauma, focus on communication and create a space to reflect and grow. Co-founders of Hope...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Canton shooting
Canton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured early Monday morning.
ashlandsource.com
Mansfield deals goose eggs to Mt. Vernon in fine defensive showing
No worries, Mansfield's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 35-0 shutout of Mt. Vernon during this Ohio football game. Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
crawfordcountynow.com
Four names added to the week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Michael McCoy—43 years old, 5-feet, 10 inches tall, 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. McCoy is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office. He has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.
whbc.com
Accused Killer of 18-Year-Old Akron Woman Arraigned
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The long-sought suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Akron girl has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge with a gun specification. 19-year-old Adarus Black remains jailed on $100,000 bond. Nakia Crawford was driving with her grandmother near the downtown...
Ohio 911 caller reports he killed family: police
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
ashlandsource.com
Week 9: Check out this week's Ashland-area high school football scores
ASHLAND COUNTY — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Ashland delivers heart-wrenching defeat to...
ashlandsource.com
Wooster resident killed, Mansfield man evaluated at scene for minor injuries in Ashland County crash
MOHICAN TOWNSHIP – A Wooster resident was killed and a Mansfield man was evaluated at the scene for possible minor injuries after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gale A Stauffer, 57, of Wooster, was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Samaritan...
Man hit by SUV, killed in Wooster Township: OSHP
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Wooster Post are investigating after a man was hit and killed Sunday morning on State Route 3.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican
ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
cleveland19.com
Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
