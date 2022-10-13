ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

School board passes budget resolution, recognizes district educators, contest winners

By By Jamie Shell
The Avery Journal-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sJDC_0iXz1f3Q00

NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Education passed its first budget resolution since the July approval of its 2022-23 fiscal year budget during its Tuesday, Oct. 11, regular meeting.

Financial consultant Deborah Frisby detailed for the board a snapshot breakdown of the resolution’s contents, noting that since the board had approved its budget in July, all salary benefits from the summer were included in the presented data. Among the notable figures shared, Frisby explained how 70 percent of the budget is slated to address instructional services, with 21 percent allotted to systemwide support.

The resolution highlighted how a total of 79.66 percent of the budget is directly supporting employees and personnel, with Frisby noting the budget resolution represents “a snapshot in time,” and that much of the current budget was built upon historical reference, adding that the 2021-22 budget was not a primary source for comparison to this year’s budget breakdown, as the passage of the previous year’s budget occurred late last year in November.

Following Frisby’s presentation, the board unanimously approved the proposed budget resolution and thanked Frisby for her time and effort.

During the upfront portion of the meeting, Avery EMS Director Mike Edmisten addressed the board, sharing that district students were enlisted to assist the organization in developing a T-shirt design and logo for use in its organization, including with uniformed attire.

Avery High School art students Becca Sheppard and Campbell Moody, under the guidance of ACHS art teacher Emily Singleton, were recognized for designs by the board in winning the AMS T-shirt and Logo Contest, and Edmisten distributed a couple of dozen T-shirts adorning the new design among board members and principals in attendance at the meeting.

Additionally, a pair of district educators were recognized by the BOE, including Justin Carver with Banner Elk Elementary School, who was named ACS Principal of the Year, as well as Amanda Bentley, who was recognized as the year’s Exceptional Children Educator of Excellence for the system.

Following an amendment to the stated agenda, the board held a vote in reference to the current vacant seat on the school board that resulted from the resignation of former member Ruth Shirley. Two individuals, Steve Smith and Linda Webb, were under consideration by the board. In its vote to decide who should fill the seat, the board was deadlocked, with two votes apiece for Webb and Smith, as board members Kathey Aldridge and Randy Singleton voted in favor of Webb and board members Pat Edwards and John Greene voted in favor of Smith. The board announced that with the issue remaining unresolved, it would continue discussing the matter and hold another vote at a future date.

In other news and notes from the meeting:

- The board heard three School Improvement Team presentations from principals whose schools were required due to low performance status to provide details of efforts to elicit improved scores and meet expectation guidelines. Principals Kim Coleman with Avery Middle School, Tamara Presnell with Newland Elementary School and Whitney Vance with Riverside Elementary School laid out detailed plans for increasing a number of specific areas within and pertaining to their respective schools, including increased availability of tutors to students, increasing parental contact, addressing chronic absenteeism, introduction of clubs with student interaction, social and emotional learning goals, increased growth proficiency, addressing multi-lingual learners with additional support staff, creation of a faculty handbook, establishing leadership teams, taking part in “super observations,” building learning stamina in students to better prepare them for increased testing performance, implementation of hands-on learning, charting learning progress, and seeking support and assistance from other teachers within the district for suggestions and support.

“You probably saw some common threads in these three schools’ presentations,” ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman said to the board following the final presentation. “We have talked about alignment in the district and it’s happening. I’m excited about what’s going on in the district, and some of the culture changes we’re seeing in our schools as they’re working together. We really appreciate the leadership of these three and the rest of our principals.”

- ACS Director of Child Nutrition Services Tammy Woodie presented information on the district’s At-Risk Supper Feeding Program under way at six school sites across the district. Woodie explained that the presentation is an annual requirement for regulation purposes to be able to operate the program, and that elementary and middle schools currently provide after school programs, with Cranberry Middle School being served by the Freedom Trail site and Newland Elementary being served by the Avery Middle School site.

Woodie noted that the program also supports the YMCA’s 21st Century Community Learning Center after school grant, which offers physical activity, homework and tutoring in STEM, math, reading, etc. for K-8 students, as well as a required supper meal.

Woodie shared that the district’s At-Risk Supper Feeding Program is currently feeding 160 children each day in after school, an increase of approximately 60 kids that is due in part to the program’s expansion to include middle school children. Woodie noted that if any child comes to a site and is hungry, the student does not have to be part of the program and will be fed for free. To be at-risk feeding site, Woodie said, a school’s free and reduced percentage rate must be 50 percent or greater. Last year, the program was able to qualify Banner Elk Elementary School through waivers, but did not have the luxury this year. Woodie explained that the program was able to qualify BES this year through Avery High School, which has a free-reduced rate of 57.21 percent. Through the increase of ACHS’s free and reduced rate, it qualifies Banner Elk School to be able to serve feedings at its site for a period of five years.

Woodie noted that the county’s overall student free and reduced meal percentage stands at 61.6 percent, adding that last year the program served a total of 18,211 meals in the At-Risk Supper Feeding Program, with school cafeteria staff preparing the meals. “I want to thank the hard-working cafeteria ladies at those sites, as well our principals who have encouraged our parents to make this happen this year. We’re blessed,” Woodie said.

- The board approved a trio of field trip requests from the high school wrestling team for events in Gibsonville on Dec. 29 and 30, in Bristol, Tenn., on Jan. 6-7, 2023 and to the state wrestling tournament in Greensboro on Feb. 16 to 18, 2023. The board also noted several important upcoming dates, including a scheduled joint visit with the Avery County Commissioners to each of the district’s schools on October 24.

- The board approved several policies following second reading, including Rules for Use of Seclusion and Restraint in Schools (4302-R), Use of Unmanned Aircraft (Drones) (4334/5035/7345), Attendance (4400), Advertising in the Schools (5240), Operation of Child Nutrition Services (6220) and, following discussion, an amendment to Online Instruction (3102).

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Avery County Board of Education will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the board’s offices located at 775 Cranberry Street in Newland.

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
