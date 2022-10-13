Effective: 2022-10-17 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Camden; Northwestern Burlington; Southeastern Burlington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Camden and central Burlington Counties through 730 PM EDT At 704 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Berlin, or 11 miles southeast of Gloucester City, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Evesham, Voorhees, Medford, Lindenwold, Berlin, Tabernacle, Shamong, Magnolia, Presidential Lakes Estates, Chesilhurst, Pemberton, Wrightstown, Sicklerville, Echelon, Marlton, Leisuretowne, Chatsworth, Springdale, Atco and Presidential Lakes. This includes Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 36 and 39. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO