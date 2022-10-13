Prairie View Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges

A 34-year-old Sun Prairie teacher previously employed at Prairie View Middle School and arrested last Friday, Oct. 7, for possession of child pornography has been charged in federal court.

A federal grand jury indicted Matthew Quaglieri of Sun Prairie on Oct. 12 of three counts of production of child pornography, according to federal court documents. He entered a not guilty plea to the charges at the U.S. Western District of Wisconsin federal courthouse in Madison.

If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Quaglieri will receive 30 years in federal prison. Quaglieri has not appeared in Dane County Circuit Court and remains in the Dane County Jail.

In an update emailed to parents, Sun Prairie Area School District officials on Tuesday Oct. 11 said they are limited in what they can disclose because of the pending investigation.

Drug Take Back Day set for October 29

The City of Sun Prairie, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 300 E. Main St. in the City of Sun Prairie from 9 a.m. -1 p.m.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications. Find your nearest drug disposal location online at www.doseofrealitywi.gov

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain because trace amounts are showing up in area water ways.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications; vape pens or other e-cig devices (batteries removed).

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted but liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes