Oprah had 2 knee surgeries last year that gave her ‘appreciation for every organ and every limb’

By Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Surgery has given Oprah a leg up.

The 68-year-old billionaire shared in her “The Life You Want” class that in 2021, she underwent double knee surgeries, People reports.

“I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November,” said Winfrey.

“When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn’t lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again — that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body.”

The experience, she said, gave her a new “appreciation for every organ and every limb,” and led her to take up hiking, according to People.

“Every day, I tried to hike more and do more,” said Winfrey.

The Daily Sun

