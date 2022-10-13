ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Warming Station To Be Open In Anniston

ANNISTON, AL – The City of Anniston asks that everyone please be aware of freezing temperatures that are forecasted to begin this Tuesday, October 18th 2022, and projected to continue through Wednesday, October 19th. In light of the weather conditions, a public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church (1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) will open at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, October 18th (10/18/22). The public warming station will remain open until Thursday, October 20th at 7:00 AM (10/20/2022).
FP Mourns Loss of Beloved Businessman

Michael Shan Bruce - November 7, 1970 – October 12, 2022. Fort Payne, Ala --Michael Shan Bruce was born and raised in Fort Payne, Alabama where he graduated from Fort Payne High School. Michael attended Jacksonville State University where he met his beloved wife Angela. The two moved back to Fort Payne where Michael ran his father’s grocery business. The grocery business ran deep in his blood.
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
15 Drug Related Arrests for September

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — In the month of September, several were arrested on drug related charges. Thank you to Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for always being there. On Thursday, September 1st, Narcotics Agents...
Shed and Car Fire Saturday

Cedar Bluff, Centre, and Gaylesville Fire Departments were called to a structure fire on Armstrong Road in Cedar Bluff Saturday evening. When firefighters arrived on the scene a shed was on fire and a car next to it caught fire. According to Cedar Bluff Fire Chief Steven Kimmons, a fire...
Third-ranked Piedmont clinches region championship on its homecoming

PIEDMONT – Quarterback Jack Hayes, who already owns all-time state records for touchdown passes and touchdowns accounted for, added three more touchdowns to his total and led third-ranked Piedmont to a 42-16 victory over Geraldine on homecoming. The win sealed the home team’s 18th region championship and moved them...
SUV Ends Up In The Lake At Leesburg

Around 3:15 Sunday afternoon, 9-1-1 Central Dispatch received a call that a vehicle had run into the lake at Leesburg Landing. It appears the driver of the SUV failed to turn before driving of the launching ramp at the landing the vehicle ended up in the channel. He managed to...
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek

A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
Daylight Burglary Results in Pursuit and Two Arrests in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Monday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:40 the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of an automobile burglary in a residential driveway. The victim, Jacksonville City Councilwoman Sherry Laster, reported that her doorbell camera captured a white female entering the driver side of her vehicle and removing a purse. The female then ran down the driveway towards a motorcycle that helped her to escape the area.
Multi-Family Yard Sale – October 15th

A multi-family yard sale is set for Saturday, October 15th, from 8am to 2pm at 6110 County Road 22 in Centre (located between Pruett’s Fish Camp and Peek’s Crossroads). There will be children’s clothing, ladies clothing, household items, drapery, queen-size bedding, toys, furniture, dishes, home decor, and so much more! Just watch for signs; don’t miss it!
