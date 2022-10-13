Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Warming Station To Be Open In Anniston
ANNISTON, AL – The City of Anniston asks that everyone please be aware of freezing temperatures that are forecasted to begin this Tuesday, October 18th 2022, and projected to continue through Wednesday, October 19th. In light of the weather conditions, a public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church (1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) will open at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, October 18th (10/18/22). The public warming station will remain open until Thursday, October 20th at 7:00 AM (10/20/2022).
southerntorch.com
FP Mourns Loss of Beloved Businessman
Michael Shan Bruce - November 7, 1970 – October 12, 2022. Fort Payne, Ala --Michael Shan Bruce was born and raised in Fort Payne, Alabama where he graduated from Fort Payne High School. Michael attended Jacksonville State University where he met his beloved wife Angela. The two moved back to Fort Payne where Michael ran his father’s grocery business. The grocery business ran deep in his blood.
weisradio.com
Four Cherokee County volleyball teams getting set for North Super Regional
HUNTSVILLE – Four Cherokee County volleyball teams and Piedmont have qualified for this week’s North Super Regional at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center on Wednesday and Thursday. The action begins on Wednesday with Class 4A Cherokee County (30-25) taking on West Morgan (38-12) at 10:15 a.m. The winner...
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
weisradio.com
15 Drug Related Arrests for September
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — In the month of September, several were arrested on drug related charges. Thank you to Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for always being there. On Thursday, September 1st, Narcotics Agents...
weisradio.com
Shed and Car Fire Saturday
Cedar Bluff, Centre, and Gaylesville Fire Departments were called to a structure fire on Armstrong Road in Cedar Bluff Saturday evening. When firefighters arrived on the scene a shed was on fire and a car next to it caught fire. According to Cedar Bluff Fire Chief Steven Kimmons, a fire...
15 arrested in DeKalb County on drug charges
15 people were arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County last month.
weisradio.com
Famous Amos: Diminutive back scores five touchdowns to lead ninth-ranked Warriors past No. 10 Etowah, 45-42
CENTRE – Cherokee County High School senior back Jack Amos is one of the smallest players on the Warrior football roster, but on Friday night against Class 4A, Region 6 opponent Etowah, he was a giant. The diminutive 5-foot-5, 145-pound Amos ran for 193 yards on 18 carries and...
weisradio.com
Third-ranked Piedmont clinches region championship on its homecoming
PIEDMONT – Quarterback Jack Hayes, who already owns all-time state records for touchdown passes and touchdowns accounted for, added three more touchdowns to his total and led third-ranked Piedmont to a 42-16 victory over Geraldine on homecoming. The win sealed the home team’s 18th region championship and moved them...
weisradio.com
SUV Ends Up In The Lake At Leesburg
Around 3:15 Sunday afternoon, 9-1-1 Central Dispatch received a call that a vehicle had run into the lake at Leesburg Landing. It appears the driver of the SUV failed to turn before driving of the launching ramp at the landing the vehicle ended up in the channel. He managed to...
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek
A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
44-year-old man dead after being struck by car in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a car crash Tuesday night and left a Boaz man dead. Luis Hernandez, 44, was killed while walking along Alabama 75 near the 45 mile marker at 6:51 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Hernandez was hit by a Ford Fiesta. He was […]
Daylight Burglary Results in Pursuit and Two Arrests in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – On Monday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:40 the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of an automobile burglary in a residential driveway. The victim, Jacksonville City Councilwoman Sherry Laster, reported that her doorbell camera captured a white female entering the driver side of her vehicle and removing a purse. The female then ran down the driveway towards a motorcycle that helped her to escape the area.
weisradio.com
Ashley throws for six scores as Sand Rock ends four-game skid at Ider, 40-20
IDER – Sand Rock quarterback Ace Ashley completed 21-of-30 pass attempts for 254 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Sand Rock Wildcats to a 40-20 Class 2A, Region 7 football win at Ider on Friday night. The win put an end to the Wildcats’ four-game losing skid.
weisradio.com
Multi-Family Yard Sale – October 15th
A multi-family yard sale is set for Saturday, October 15th, from 8am to 2pm at 6110 County Road 22 in Centre (located between Pruett’s Fish Camp and Peek’s Crossroads). There will be children’s clothing, ladies clothing, household items, drapery, queen-size bedding, toys, furniture, dishes, home decor, and so much more! Just watch for signs; don’t miss it!
Albertville man charged after alleged crossbow attack
The Albertville Police Department (APD) arrested a man on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting someone with a crossbow.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports new phone scam
A new phone scam is circulating around DeKalb County, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
