KTLO
Freeze warning set for late Monday night in Twin Lakes Area
The Twin Lakes area began seeing colder temperatures Sunday night, and for Monday night, conditions will turn even colder. A freeze warning begins at 1 Tuesday morning for north central Arkansas and at midnight for southern Missouri. Both warnings expire at 10 Tuesday morning. Meteorologist Lance Pyle from the National...
blackchronicle.com
Travis Meyer’s Severe Weather, Winter Storm Update
TULSA, Oklahoma – Winter climate is transferring into Green Country this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for many of Northeast Oklahoma on Monday morning. The watch goes into impact at 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning and expires at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. The National Weather Service says two rounds of wintry precipitation are anticipated on Wednesday morning by Thursday afternoon. Sleet and freezing rain are anticipated with some mild snow doable. According to the National Weather Service, the incoming storm may convey as much as one inch of snow and sleet and round one-half of an inch of ice.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe storms possible tonight, much cooler Sunday
TONIGHT: The chance for strong to severe storms returns to the forecast tonight, mainly across central Arkansas. A cold front will be slowly moving through the state tonight prompting storms. Currently, there is a level 2 risk for severe weather for the areas shaded in yellow shown below. A level-one risk is highlighted in green.
blackchronicle.com
Get ready for wave 2 of winter weather
This is an archived article and the information within the article could also be outdated. Please have a look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was final up to date. After record-breaking chilly and Winter weather Wednesday, we are going to see a 2nd wave...
Cold blast brings first freeze this week to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
This cold blast will bring sub-freezing temperatures, thus a Freeze Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky.
KTLO
Gardening in the Ozarks host gives plant protection tips for freezing weather
North central Arkansas will be under a freeze warning starting at 1 Tuesday morning, and a freeze warning will go into effect at midnight for southern Missouri. As the temperatures dip below freezing Monday and Tuesday nights, area residents will be looking for ways to protect their plants and other vegetation. Gardening in the Ozarks host Vicki Garner spoke Monday afternoon with Matt Sharp to give some tips on the best methods of protection.
kyweathercenter.com
Some Serious Cold Air On The Way
Good Saturday to one and all. We have a cold front working across the state today and this is bringing the chance for a few showers and storms through Sunday. The big news continues to be the blast of cold coming in behind it. That air may challenge record lows in much of the region.
WMTW
Thousands without power after heavy rain battered parts of Maine
YORK, Maine — Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,000 people are without power, as images of trees down on roadways begin to come into the WMTW newsroom. York County is experiencing more than 15,000 of...
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
Arkansas State Fair update: headlining concert cancelled due to weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Organizers of the Arkansas State Fair are closing the event early out of an abundance of caution due to the thunderstorms in the area. Tonight’s main stage concert, the 90’s Dance Party, was supposed to start at 8:00 p.m. but has been canceled. Refunds or rain checks will be made available […]
This Year’s Predictions for Winter Weather in the Texas Panhandle
We are in the fall, but we know winter is coming. The winters in the Texas Panhandle are moody. So what can we expect?. What is winter going to look like in the Texas Panhandle?. According to the National Weather Service, it looks like the weather in the Texas Panhandle...
WGME
Powerful storm set to pack a punch in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm system will bring a long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds to Maine, which will lead to flooding in spots as well as scattered power outages. Central Maine Power says it is prepared to respond in the event Thursday and Friday's wind and rainstorm...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
Kait 8
Oct. 17: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Get ready for a cold week. And if you’re thinking it’s a little early for that, you’d be right. The cold airmass on the way this week is very unusual for...
When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze
Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
5newsonline.com
First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
