Arkansas State

KTLO

Freeze warning set for late Monday night in Twin Lakes Area

The Twin Lakes area began seeing colder temperatures Sunday night, and for Monday night, conditions will turn even colder. A freeze warning begins at 1 Tuesday morning for north central Arkansas and at midnight for southern Missouri. Both warnings expire at 10 Tuesday morning. Meteorologist Lance Pyle from the National...
MISSOURI STATE
blackchronicle.com

Travis Meyer’s Severe Weather, Winter Storm Update

TULSA, Oklahoma – Winter climate is transferring into Green Country this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for many of Northeast Oklahoma on Monday morning. The watch goes into impact at 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning and expires at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. The National Weather Service says two rounds of wintry precipitation are anticipated on Wednesday morning by Thursday afternoon. Sleet and freezing rain are anticipated with some mild snow doable. According to the National Weather Service, the incoming storm may convey as much as one inch of snow and sleet and round one-half of an inch of ice.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Get ready for wave 2 of winter weather

This is an archived article and the information within the article could also be outdated. Please have a look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was final up to date. After record-breaking chilly and Winter weather Wednesday, we are going to see a 2nd wave...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTLO

Gardening in the Ozarks host gives plant protection tips for freezing weather

North central Arkansas will be under a freeze warning starting at 1 Tuesday morning, and a freeze warning will go into effect at midnight for southern Missouri. As the temperatures dip below freezing Monday and Tuesday nights, area residents will be looking for ways to protect their plants and other vegetation. Gardening in the Ozarks host Vicki Garner spoke Monday afternoon with Matt Sharp to give some tips on the best methods of protection.
MISSOURI STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Some Serious Cold Air On The Way

Good Saturday to one and all. We have a cold front working across the state today and this is bringing the chance for a few showers and storms through Sunday. The big news continues to be the blast of cold coming in behind it. That air may challenge record lows in much of the region.
KENTUCKY STATE
WMTW

Thousands without power after heavy rain battered parts of Maine

YORK, Maine — Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,000 people are without power, as images of trees down on roadways begin to come into the WMTW newsroom. York County is experiencing more than 15,000 of...
MAINE STATE
newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
RAPID CITY, SD
WGME

Powerful storm set to pack a punch in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm system will bring a long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds to Maine, which will lead to flooding in spots as well as scattered power outages. Central Maine Power says it is prepared to respond in the event Thursday and Friday's wind and rainstorm...
MAINE STATE
Kait 8

Oct. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Get ready for a cold week. And if you’re thinking it’s a little early for that, you’d be right. The cold airmass on the way this week is very unusual for...
ARKANSAS STATE
KLAW 101

When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze

Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
OKLAHOMA STATE
5newsonline.com

First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

