If you're in the yellow, you'll get Colts vs. Jaguars on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) are set for a rematch at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6.

There’s no doubt the Colts are looking to exact some revenge after getting embarrassed on the road in Week 2, resulting in a 24-0 loss at TIAA Bank Field.

But now they’re back home for this divisional matchup, and those in the yellow region of the broadcast map will get the game on CBS, according to 506 Sports.

Getting the call for this game in the Circle City will be Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst) and Michael Grady (sideline).