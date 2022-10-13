ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

If you're in the yellow, you'll get Colts vs. Jaguars on TV

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) are set for a rematch at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6.

There’s no doubt the Colts are looking to exact some revenge after getting embarrassed on the road in Week 2, resulting in a 24-0 loss at TIAA Bank Field.

But now they’re back home for this divisional matchup, and those in the yellow region of the broadcast map will get the game on CBS, according to 506 Sports.

Getting the call for this game in the Circle City will be Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst) and Michael Grady (sideline).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Allen Lazard knocking a cheesehead off Jets’ Sauce Gardner is the only visible fight from the Packers right now

In a year where they expected to be championship contenders, it’s starting to look grim for the Packers (-7.5). Following two straight losses to the Giants and Jets — the latter of which was a humiliating 27-10 beatdown at home — it increasingly seems as if Green Bay has no answers to be a real player in the Super Bowl picture.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC power rankings after Week 7: There's a new No. 1

Seriously, is there anything better than college football?. and Alabama. Rocky Top is indeed back after the Vols snapped a 15 game losing streak to the Crimson Tide with a 52-49 win. Georgia handled business, beating an improved Vanderbilt team 55-0 in Athens. Auburn made things exciting against Ole Miss, but the Rebels beat the Tigers 48-34. KJ Jefferson of Arkansas returned to help the Razorbacks to a 52-35 win over BYU. Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns in an LSU win over Florida. And with Will Levis back, Kentucky took down Mississippi State to move both teams to 5-2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 ruled out, 6 questionable in Colts vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their final injury reports Friday, included with game designations for the Week 6 matchup. The Colts ruled out two players on the final injury report while three others are listed as questionable. The Jaguars have five players listed on the injury report, all of which are listed as questionable for the game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
